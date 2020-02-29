Evening Reading - February 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
LOL, Rare
"I am the Great Mighty Poo" https://t.co/6EtRivLXbF— Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) February 28, 2020
The Great Mighty Poo!
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/V9MsIauKb9— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 29, 2020
It's very cold.
I want this
PAX East is officially a success ☑️ pic.twitter.com/u5W6Oa7y8M— Kit Ellis (@kitosan) February 28, 2020
I need it.
Corona boycott proves ineffective at stopping unrelated coronavirus
38% of Americans wouldn't buy Corona beer "under any circumstances" because of the coronavirus, according to a recent survey.— CNN International (@cnni) February 28, 2020
Just to be abundantly clear: There is no link between the virus and the beer. https://t.co/xNUnkZvwtE
Maybe they should put toilet water on it.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 28, 2020.
WITNESS HER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3Gm9Jha7j4— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 29, 2020
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
