Evening Reading - February 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOL, Rare

"I am the Great Mighty Poo" https://t.co/6EtRivLXbF — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) February 28, 2020

The Great Mighty Poo!

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

It's very cold.

I want this

PAX East is officially a success ☑️ pic.twitter.com/u5W6Oa7y8M — Kit Ellis (@kitosan) February 28, 2020

I need it.

Corona boycott proves ineffective at stopping unrelated coronavirus

38% of Americans wouldn't buy Corona beer "under any circumstances" because of the coronavirus, according to a recent survey.



Just to be abundantly clear: There is no link between the virus and the beer. https://t.co/xNUnkZvwtE — CNN International (@cnni) February 28, 2020

Maybe they should put toilet water on it.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.