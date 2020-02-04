Evening Reading - February 4, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
The State of the Union is not strong, u guise
Nancy Pelosi tears up Trump’s speech. @ABC7NY @SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/SCJqWX0mj2— Sade Baderinwa (@SadeABC) February 5, 2020
Trump dissed Nancy. He is probably upset about being impeached for being a totally corrupt president.
Donald Trump skips Nancy Pelosi's handshake at #SOTU pic.twitter.com/E2Y5jtQBXW— TIME (@TIME) February 5, 2020
Classy president doing classy things while he spits lies into the crowd. Oh yeah, Rush Limbaugh was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom, because this is the darkest timeline.
First lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh. The conservative radio host recently announced an advanced cancer diagnosis https://t.co/C3Wm2ERpwP pic.twitter.com/rMnJUse6mA— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2020
Sigh.
Iowa Democrats still haven't reported 100% of caucus results
JUST IN: 71% of the Iowa caucus results are now in. Here's a look at the race:— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 5, 2020
Pete Buttigieg - 26.8%
Bernie Sanders - 25.2%
Elizabeth Warren - 18.4%
Joe Biden - 15.4%
Amy Klobuchar - 12.6%https://t.co/KURd3KsftG pic.twitter.com/40UNTasUju
I won Iowa. Thanks.
The Valve Index gained 3% today on the back of the Iowa Caucus results.— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 4, 2020
Now, an uplifting Internet video
Little man hit the game winner and absolutely lost it 🤣— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2020
(via parsonjd/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5ez0ZG8SGB
That kid has the energy we all need right now.
Twitter was a mistake
Everything you need to know about Twitter in three tweets. pic.twitter.com/9u9b9lPnqH— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 3, 2020
People are so skeptical of things they see on the Internet that they don't even use common sense. They just react.
That "guy from Mexico" who reset the Smash Ultimate bracket at EVO 2019
I remember when “guy from Mexico” won #EVO2019 @Mkleosb https://t.co/sgTUFcyDqY pic.twitter.com/3pC9DNACG8— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 5, 2020
MkLeo had an amazing run at EVO 2019. Follow him on twitter.
Im the guy from mexico that the evo guy was talking about pls follow me— FOX | MkLeo 🐞 (@Mkleosb) February 5, 2020
Game dev tweet
I MAKE THING AND MAKE IT GOOD— Xalavier Nelson Jr 🔜 PAX East & GDC (@WritNelson) February 3, 2020
BUT WHEN I PRESS THE PLAY BUTTON
IT NO GOOD NO MORE
IT NO GOOD NO MORE UNTIL I PRESS THE MAKE IT GOOD NOW CHECKBOX IN THE RIGHT PLACE, AFTER TWO HOURS, WHEN I FIND IT BY ACCIDENT
WHY DO I MAKE VIDEO GAMES
Solid game dev tweet.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/8lKDHO27od— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 5, 2020
I will be back tomorrow with more weather from the streets of Canton, Ohio.
GimR explains what "good" means in Smash Ultimate
I made a tweet yesterday saying Byleth is good. Not a single person asked me what I meant by "good". This is the issue with Twitter. No one cares about context, they just want to shout past you. To me, the upper part of mid tier is still good. It's just the top tiers are INSANE.— GimR @ #Glitch8 (@VGBC_GimR) February 4, 2020
I asked VGBC's GimR to explain what he meant in the context of Smash Ultimate:
A good character's strengths generally outweigh their weaknesses. Not necessarily solo-viable but close to it. Ultimate has a lot of good characters. It's just that the top 10 to 15 are leagues above the rest
Ah, so that means Kirby is still the best right??!! 😉 pic.twitter.com/O6KULdxjSG
— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 4, 2020
Sounds like Kirby is still the best!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- EVO 2020 lineup revealed, Mortal Kombat 11 gets left out
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2: 20urnament of Champions to be held at EVO 2020
- 9to5 Elon - Episode 10: TSLAQ is RONG - Don't doubt ur vibe
- Dan Houser leaves Rockstar Games in March 2020
- Knights and Bikes interview: Capturing the nature of childhood
- Castlevania Season 3 is headed to Netflix this March
- Preorder Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch
- World of Warcraft interview - John Staats on early Blizzard, canceled projects, & more
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics review
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
Coming up after Young Sheldon pic.twitter.com/MELtUGJNVf— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 5, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 5, 2020