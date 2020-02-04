New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 4, 2020

The Iowa Caucus results are still not in, but I have assembled some things to read. Check it out!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The State of the Union is not strong, u guise

Trump dissed Nancy. He is probably upset about being impeached for being a totally corrupt president.

Classy president doing classy things while he spits lies into the crowd. Oh yeah, Rush Limbaugh was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom, because this is the darkest timeline.

Sigh.

Iowa Democrats still haven't reported 100% of caucus results

I won Iowa. Thanks.

Now, an uplifting Internet video

That kid has the energy we all need right now.

Twitter was a mistake

People are so skeptical of things they see on the Internet that they don't even use common sense. They just react.

That "guy from Mexico" who reset the Smash Ultimate bracket at EVO 2019

MkLeo had an amazing run at EVO 2019. Follow him on twitter.

Game dev tweet

Solid game dev tweet.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

I will be back tomorrow with more weather from the streets of Canton, Ohio.

GimR explains what "good" means in Smash Ultimate

I asked VGBC's GimR to explain what he meant in the context of Smash Ultimate:

A good character's strengths generally outweigh their weaknesses. Not necessarily solo-viable but close to it. Ultimate has a lot of good characters. It's just that the top 10 to 15 are leagues above the rest

Ah, so that means Kirby is still the best right??!! 😉 pic.twitter.com/O6KULdxjSG

Sounds like Kirby is still the best!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

