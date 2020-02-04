Evening Reading - February 4, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The State of the Union is not strong, u guise

Trump dissed Nancy. He is probably upset about being impeached for being a totally corrupt president.

Classy president doing classy things while he spits lies into the crowd. Oh yeah, Rush Limbaugh was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom, because this is the darkest timeline.

First lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh. The conservative radio host recently announced an advanced cancer diagnosis https://t.co/C3Wm2ERpwP pic.twitter.com/rMnJUse6mA — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2020

Sigh.

Iowa Democrats still haven't reported 100% of caucus results

JUST IN: 71% of the Iowa caucus results are now in. Here's a look at the race:



Pete Buttigieg - 26.8%

Bernie Sanders - 25.2%

Elizabeth Warren - 18.4%

Joe Biden - 15.4%

Amy Klobuchar - 12.6%https://t.co/KURd3KsftG pic.twitter.com/40UNTasUju — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 5, 2020

I won Iowa. Thanks.

The Valve Index gained 3% today on the back of the Iowa Caucus results. — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 4, 2020

Now, an uplifting Internet video

Little man hit the game winner and absolutely lost it 🤣



(via parsonjd/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5ez0ZG8SGB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2020

That kid has the energy we all need right now.

Twitter was a mistake

Everything you need to know about Twitter in three tweets. pic.twitter.com/9u9b9lPnqH — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 3, 2020

People are so skeptical of things they see on the Internet that they don't even use common sense. They just react.

That "guy from Mexico" who reset the Smash Ultimate bracket at EVO 2019

MkLeo had an amazing run at EVO 2019. Follow him on twitter.

Im the guy from mexico that the evo guy was talking about pls follow me — FOX | MkLeo 🐞 (@Mkleosb) February 5, 2020

Game dev tweet

I MAKE THING AND MAKE IT GOOD

BUT WHEN I PRESS THE PLAY BUTTON



IT NO GOOD NO MORE



IT NO GOOD NO MORE UNTIL I PRESS THE MAKE IT GOOD NOW CHECKBOX IN THE RIGHT PLACE, AFTER TWO HOURS, WHEN I FIND IT BY ACCIDENT



WHY DO I MAKE VIDEO GAMES — Xalavier Nelson Jr 🔜 PAX East & GDC (@WritNelson) February 3, 2020

Solid game dev tweet.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

I will be back tomorrow with more weather from the streets of Canton, Ohio.

GimR explains what "good" means in Smash Ultimate

I made a tweet yesterday saying Byleth is good. Not a single person asked me what I meant by "good". This is the issue with Twitter. No one cares about context, they just want to shout past you. To me, the upper part of mid tier is still good. It's just the top tiers are INSANE. — GimR @ #Glitch8 (@VGBC_GimR) February 4, 2020

I asked VGBC's GimR to explain what he meant in the context of Smash Ultimate:

A good character's strengths generally outweigh their weaknesses. Not necessarily solo-viable but close to it. Ultimate has a lot of good characters. It's just that the top 10 to 15 are leagues above the rest

Ah, so that means Kirby is still the best right??!! 😉 pic.twitter.com/O6KULdxjSG

— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 4, 2020

Sounds like Kirby is still the best!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Coming up after Young Sheldon pic.twitter.com/MELtUGJNVf — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 5, 2020

