Castlevania Season 3 is headed to Netflix this March

Get your fill of anime and vampires in March, when the latest drop of Castlevania episodes finally hit Netflix.

Brittany Vincent
2

Ready for another season of Castlevania? It looks like Netflix is ready to delight fans everywhere, thanks to a new Twitter announcement.

The official Netflix Twitter account tweeted out the official start date for Castlevania Season 3, and it's coming back sooner than you might think: next month in March. That gives you just enough time to run through the first two seasons again quickly and get up to date.

The latest season, according to Netflix, will have "more mystery, murder, mayhem, and vampires than ever," which is pretty much what you hope it'll have, after all. Otherwise, there isn't a lot of information about what, exactly, is set to happen in this third season.

The second season found some fancy tricks happening with Dracula's castle as well as Trevor giving Alucard the Belmont library to watch over. Sypha asked Trevor to hang out with her and spend some time together on a series of new adventures. It looks like Season 3 could very well become the Sypha and Trevor show. That probably wouldn't hurt anyone's feelings, though. 

If you can't wait to sink your fangs into Castlevania Season 3, stick around – it's going to debut on March 5, which is really just around the corner. 

