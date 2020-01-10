Evening Reading - January 9, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
The new XFL rules are here...
I will watch this trainwreck.
Here's a silly kitty cat
How my asshole son drinks water. pic.twitter.com/kSOTToNx1C— Leels ☠️ (@MotoLeels) January 9, 2020
Silly cat, that is not how you drink water!
Sam Young, Chippendales dancer
January 9, 2020
The kozy bar in San Francisco has been shut down after the owner transferred his management role to his dog and moved to Vegas to pursue a life as a male exotic dancer. Godspeed, Sam.
Now, some Chiitan
オーソドックスな輪投げしましたっ☆ちぃたん☆ですっ☆ pic.twitter.com/OogVJ87dzS— ちぃたん☆【公式】 (@chiitan7407) January 9, 2020
What a silly thing to do.
