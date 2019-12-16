Evening Reading - December 16, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Astroneer celebrates three years since the game's Early Access release

Today marks 3 years since Astroneer went live into Early Access. Thanks to everyone who has supported our dream in any way since 💓✨ pic.twitter.com/ZpPNCtX73P — ASTRONEER - Now on PS4! (@astroneergame) December 16, 2019

Happy anniversary, System Era Softworks!

That one time Rock needed a lozenge

Tfw you’re trying to deliver the world’s most electrifying promo but realize you’ve lost your voice and your opponent is laughing his ass off 😁 @realmickfoley @therock pic.twitter.com/fMy5LdMZYq — Ryan / WrestleBotch (@WrestleBotch) December 16, 2019

Foley is hamming it up. Classic.

Dunkey made a Halo: Reach video

He's actually pretty good.

No one chose Scorbunny

This might be the cruelest scene in Pokemon history. pic.twitter.com/F39swBWSOJ — Tylor (@theSirToasty) December 15, 2019

Pretty sad.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 16, 2019.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.