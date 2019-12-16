Evening Reading - December 16, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Astroneer celebrates three years since the game's Early Access release
Today marks 3 years since Astroneer went live into Early Access. Thanks to everyone who has supported our dream in any way since 💓✨ pic.twitter.com/ZpPNCtX73P— ASTRONEER - Now on PS4! (@astroneergame) December 16, 2019
Happy anniversary, System Era Softworks!
That one time Rock needed a lozenge
Tfw you’re trying to deliver the world’s most electrifying promo but realize you’ve lost your voice and your opponent is laughing his ass off 😁 @realmickfoley @therock pic.twitter.com/fMy5LdMZYq— Ryan / WrestleBotch (@WrestleBotch) December 16, 2019
Foley is hamming it up. Classic.
Dunkey made a Halo: Reach video
He's actually pretty good.
No one chose Scorbunny
This might be the cruelest scene in Pokemon history. pic.twitter.com/F39swBWSOJ— Tylor (@theSirToasty) December 15, 2019
Pretty sad.
