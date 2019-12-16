Save $20 on Death Stranding at Amazon in time for the holidays Try out one of the best games of 2019 on the cheap thanks to this pre-holiday discount.

Looking to try out one of the year's best games (and my personal game of the year)? Death Stranding is on sale right now at Amazon, so consider your prayers answered.

Head on over to Amazon and you'll see that Death Stranding is currently $20 off right now, which makes it just $39.99. It's usually $59.99, which means you're getting some pretty excellent savings on a new release.

What's more, there's currently an Apex Legends-related promotion going on right now at Amazon. Spend $19.99 or more on select video games, and you'll get the Apex Legends Starter Pack for free. Amazon will send you your code up to two days after you make your purchase. So there are a couple of incentives to pick up a copy if you needed them.

I reviewed Death Stranding at Shacknews and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what I thought about it:

"To me, Death Stranding feels like being free. Free of the constraints developers place on themselves – they can’t do this, they can’t do that – and the boxes we place ourselves in. As such, I hold it in such high regard after completing the lengthy, moving journey that I find myself wanting to speak less and less about it so as not to ruin the magic. It’s simple to explain why you dislike something, but nigh-impossible to capture why something moves you in such a way that your eyes well up now after hearing any of Low Roar’s discography."

Are you going to be picking up a copy now that you can save some cash?