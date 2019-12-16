Cyber Attack Crypto is the latest Apex Legends Twitch Prime reward Season 3 of Apex Legends has brought us a new Twitch Prime reward in the form of the Cyber Attack Crypto skin, and you can claim it now.

With each season of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment has teamed up with Twitch to provide Twitch Prime subscribers with exclusive content for the game. Season 3 has kicked off and the Twitch Prime goods this time around revolve around the latest addition to the Apex Legends roster, Crypto. For a limited time, Twitch Prime subscribers can claim the sleek-looking Cyber Attack Crypto to make their drone game just a touch more stylish in the Ring.

The Twitch Prime Cyber Attack Crypto skin was announced on December 16, 2019 via the Apex Legends website and Twitch. From December 16 to January 16, the legendary Cyber Attack Crypto skin will be available to claim. Here’s how.

How to claim the Cyber Attack Crypto Skin

To get the Cyber Attack Crypto skin you must be a subscriber to Twitch Prime. If you are, you also need to link your account on the Twitch Prime Apex Legends page. From there, you only need claim your reward from the onscreen prompts and instructions and Cyber Attack Crypto will be added to your account. You can also check our handy guide on linking Twitch Prime accounts if you need further info.

Hack the battlefield and disrupt your enemies with the Cyber Attack Crypto skin for @PlayApex, available for a limited time with #TwitchPrime. #Apex



Get yours now --> https://t.co/WqmbJS2EE3 pic.twitter.com/VIhqkjFTPM — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) December 16, 2019

The Twitch Prime skins for Apex Legends have been a bit hit or miss, but with Cyber Attack Crypto, they seem to put together a good one for Season 3. What’s more, Cyber Attack Crypto is the first of a series of Twitch Prime rewards coming down the pipe as usual in Apex Legends season 3. Season 2 offered a few different goodies, including a Kraber and Mirage skin and Season 1 kicked off with a legendary Pathfinder skin. Crypto’s Twitch Prime skin looks just a touch better in comparison, so hopefully Respawn is finding their footing on quality Twitch Prime rewards.

If you’ve got a Twitch Prime account, Cyber Attack Crypto is just waiting to be claimed, so be sure to grab him before January 16 and stay tuned for a slew of more Apex Legends Season 3 Twitch Prime loot drops.