Star Wars lightsabers & stormtrooper blasters come to Fortnite After the recent Star Wars event in Fortnite, players can now pick up stormtrooper blasters and lightsabers and trust in the force to secure that victory royale.

When we heard there was going to be a Fortnite x Star Wars crossover at the Game Awards 2019, we knew little beyond the fact that an event would occur and we’d be getting a new glider to show for it. It’s turned out to be quite a bit more than that. After the event that took place at Risky Reels on the map today, players can now get their hands on Star Wars lightsabers and stormtrooper blasters in their conquest for victory royale.

The Risky Reels Star Wars event was announced at The Game Awards on December 12, 2019 and kicked off on December 14, 2019. The event celebrated the upcoming Rise of Skywalker film and Game Awards Host Geoff Keighley and Star Wards Director JJ Abrams were on hand to offer up new Fortnite goods following an arrival on the Millennium Falcon. Then Keighley, Abrams, and the Epic crew offered up the new weapons. For a limited time, players can drop into Fortnite island to check out crashed TIE fighters, steal blasters from stormtroopers, and use the new lightsaber weapon to deflect gunfire and slash foes asunder.

The battle is over and TIE Fighters have crashed into the Island!



Drop-in now to explore the crashed TIE Fighters, take on some Stormtroopers to get their Blasters or grab the all-new Lightsaber weapon and duel your opponents. #FortniteXStarWars pic.twitter.com/9RaLpdR1lW — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2019

Included with the new weapons were new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker themed skins, including Rey and Finn, which can be picked up in the in-game store. Moreover, If players log in to Fortnite at any point from now until December 15, 2019 at 8PM PT / 11 PM ET, they can get their hands on a free TIE Whisper Glider. We’ve seen Fortnite do plenty of interesting crossovers in the past, such as the massive Avengers events featuring Thanos and John Wick-inspired skins and challenges, but they just continue to up the ante, as might be considered of one of the most popular games in the world right now.

The Star Wars x Fortnite event won’t last long, so be sure to at least claim your new TIE Glider soon and get in on some lightsaber duels in game while you can.