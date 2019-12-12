Fortnite Star Wars live special event happening in-game this Saturday The Force will be strong with anyone who jumps into Fortnite on Saturday, where players will catch a glimpse of Episode 9.

At the 2019 Game Awards, director J.J. Abrams joined the show via satellite to announce that Star Wars fans can catch a glimpse of the upcoming Episode 9: Return of Skywalker film within Fortnite this coming weekend. The big event will go down on Saturday, December 14, at 2pm Eastern/11am Pacific.

Fortnite and Star Wars will cross lightsabers this weekend.

Star Wars and Fortnite have crossed streams before, so to speak, but this weekend's event should get fans already excited for the upcoming film even more hyped. If you need to feed your need for all things Force-related before this weekend, check out this trailer: