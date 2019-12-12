New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite Star Wars live special event happening in-game this Saturday

The Force will be strong with anyone who jumps into Fortnite on Saturday, where players will catch a glimpse of Episode 9.
David Craddock
1

At the 2019 Game Awards, director J.J. Abrams joined the show via satellite to announce that Star Wars fans can catch a glimpse of the upcoming Episode 9: Return of Skywalker film within Fortnite this coming weekend. The big event will go down on Saturday, December 14, at 2pm Eastern/11am Pacific.

Fortnite and Star Wars will cross lightsabers this weekend.

Star Wars and Fortnite have crossed streams before, so to speak, but this weekend's event should get fans already excited for the upcoming film even more hyped. If you need to feed your need for all things Force-related before this weekend, check out this trailer:

Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

