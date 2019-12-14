Watch a replay of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fortnite event here If you're into Fortnite, Geoff Keighley, Star Wars, and lightsabers, today's Fortnite event was cool.

Star Wars and Fortnite are two of the biggest things going right now in terms of entertainment, so put the two together and you’re bound to get something crazy. If you missed it, you can watch the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker exclusive scene premiere in Fortnite right here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fortnite event

The event started off with some action. The Millennium Falcon flew in chased by a couple X-Wings. It took a couple minutes for the Millennium Falcon to deal with those, but it soon landed to begin the show. First out of the ship was Geoff Keighley, which somehow wasn’t surprising to me at all. Keighley acted as host for the event and, after working the audience some and introducing J.J. Abrams, finally got to playing the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip everyone was there for.

In total, the event lasted about 12 minutes, and was capped off by players being able to open a loot box and grab a lightsaber, which they immediately used to murder each other, of course.

As someone who isn’t a massive Star Wars or Fortnite fan, this is still cool. A live event like this in a game is unbelievably rare. It’s the kind of thing that can open doors to more events and reveals in the future. The kind of thing that continues to expose gaming to a bigger crowd.