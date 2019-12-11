Evening Reading - December 11, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GAME OF THE YEAR
If you want an idea of how long the Shacknews GOTY stream went, this was the end of the night.— Ozzie Mejia @ Shacknews HQ (@Ozz_Mejia) December 10, 2019
At 5AM ET....15 hours after we started. pic.twitter.com/Hl0n6z41Lo
Am I right?
Loop Daddy sings for Natalie
NATALIE pic.twitter.com/UERwf8u6Pz— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) December 11, 2019
Marc Rebillet continues to do it for Shacknews all around the world.
Curb Season 10 Teaser
Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.
Minecraft Bees!
I wonder how things are going on Struggle Bus Mountain.
Feels soooo good#HaloReach #HaloReachPC LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/KO0PjP3RdG— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 11, 2019
