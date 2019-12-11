Evening Reading - December 11, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GAME OF THE YEAR

If you want an idea of how long the Shacknews GOTY stream went, this was the end of the night.



At 5AM ET....15 hours after we started. pic.twitter.com/Hl0n6z41Lo — Ozzie Mejia @ Shacknews HQ (@Ozz_Mejia) December 10, 2019

Am I right?

Loop Daddy sings for Natalie

Marc Rebillet continues to do it for Shacknews all around the world.

Curb Season 10 Teaser

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Minecraft Bees!

I wonder how things are going on Struggle Bus Mountain.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.