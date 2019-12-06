New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! December 6, 2019

It's here. It's late. It's time for your Friday Edition of First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Sorry it is so late, I was up late streaming, and then had a conference call to jump on this morning. Please understand. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

This Baby Yoda White Claw tattoo is everything that is wrong with postmodernism

That tatttoo is something that will exist on this person's arm for longer than the shelf life of the dank Baby Yoda meme. Also, White Claw? Gross.

GameCube Joy-Cons?

I have a powerful need for these. I will pay $50.

Discerning birb positions sunflower seed just the right way

Our very own Helvetica is the best at taking bird pictures and has some amazing Holiday Peegie shoots. She will also be showcasing some bird prints at the Ann Arbor City Club tomorrow. 

We live in a world where Palmer Luckey has a 146 inch modular MicroLED Wall TV, and I don't

This billionaire jaboofer has Samsung's The Wall TV. I want it. I will pay $50.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 6, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog. She is seen here displaying her dominance over Blake.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Hello, Meet Lola