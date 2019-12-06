First Post! December 6, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Sorry it is so late, I was up late streaming, and then had a conference call to jump on this morning. Please understand. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

This Baby Yoda White Claw tattoo is everything that is wrong with postmodernism

Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws.



To end 2019 I got a tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw.



Enjoy babbbby! pic.twitter.com/jG5MoeBSME — Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy (@brockmclaughlin) December 4, 2019

That tatttoo is something that will exist on this person's arm for longer than the shelf life of the dank Baby Yoda meme. Also, White Claw? Gross.

GameCube Joy-Cons?

I have a powerful need for these. I will pay $50.

Discerning birb positions sunflower seed just the right way

If you watch closely, you can see this White-breasted Nuthatch use its tongue to poke the sunflower seed to the right position to go down the hatch. And then it’s peanut time 🥜 pic.twitter.com/YQExpueSMt — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) December 6, 2019

Our very own Helvetica is the best at taking bird pictures and has some amazing Holiday Peegie shoots. She will also be showcasing some bird prints at the Ann Arbor City Club tomorrow.

We live in a world where Palmer Luckey has a 146 inch modular MicroLED Wall TV, and I don't

I am very excited for my new TV. It is The Wall by Samsung, a modular 146" MicroLED display. pic.twitter.com/Trc1hRgZCI — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) December 6, 2019

This billionaire jaboofer has Samsung's The Wall TV. I want it. I will pay $50.

Lola is the best dog. She is seen here displaying her dominance over Blake.

