Holiday gift guide 2019: What to buy a video game fan

The holidays are right around the corner. Do you know what you should buy for that special video game enthusiast in your life? It's okay if you don't. Having dealt with family and friends who have no idea what I would want as a gift in the realm of video games over the last 30 years, I'm something of a foremost expert on the subject, and I've helped my family and friends figure out what to purchase for some time now, whether they wanted to find the perfect game for a younger cousin or needed something game-related for a friend of theirs.

I will say that one of the greatest lessons I've taught others in the realm of appropriate gaming gifts is this: if they didn't ask for a specific game or console-related accessory, get them a fun game-themed present if that's their bag. With that in mind, I've put together a guide to some unique gifts you can select for the gaming fans in your life that they'll either be blown away by or at least look at, give a slight grin, and say "An avocado! Thanks," before sheepishly putting it to the side. They probably won't tell you that you were barking up the wrong tree, at the very least.

Here's a selection of gifts you can feel good about giving the video game-loving individuals in your life. And before you ask, an "OG Gamer" or "Old School Player" shirt isn't going to win you any points with your giftees. Leave those at Walmart where they belong.

Video Games Collection Puzzle

What do you do when you can't play a game? Put together a puzzle. Give this awesome, detailed puzzle to the collector in your life, and please don't say it "has a Nintendo" on it, because that makes you sound dumb. But they're guaranteed to love it, I promise.

Price: $18

The Legend Of Zelda: Ultimate Defense Hylian Shield Fleece Blanket

Now this is a practical gaming giftee that still appeals to a Zelda-loving crowd. It's a fleece throw blanket in the shape of a Hylian Shield. It's 50" x 60", so your gift can snuggle up during cold winter nights, or use it to decorate their living room. If for some reason they aren't Zelda fans, they can crumple it into a ball and put it in their dog's crate so their fluffy friend has a swanky new blankie.

Price: $30.99

Puma x Tetris RS Sneakers

Give the gift of fashion and classic gaming with these killer kicks. You'll have to be sneaky about getting the shoe size you need, but you can guarantee no one else will be gifting these babies. Of course, you have to estimate what you'd need to get for women's sizes, because Puma thinks only men and toddlers wear Tetris shoes. It is true, women do not have feet.

Price: $100

Paladone Super Mario Bros. Fridge Magnets

Who couldn't use some new fridge magnets? Maybe the person you're buying a gift for doesn't have a refrigerator, but if they're playing games, maybe they have bigger problems than you figuring out what to give them for the holidays. There are over 80 different characters and building blocks to turn any fridge into a Mario level, and that's pretty cool.

Price: $9.99

Paladone Game Boy Watch

What time is it? It's time for the gamer in your life to flash this awesome retro Game Boy watch. Set the alarm for a surprise, but mostly marvel at how many people stop the person that's wearing it to ask them if it actually plays games. I am speaking from experience.

Price: $29.98

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mat

This colorful welcome mat will proclaim to all who enter your friend or family member's home that a massive Majora's Mask fan lives inside. Or it will sit inside their home because you can't trust anyone not to walk by and steal such an awesome mat when they see it. Personally, I'd never put this near my apartment doorstep. It would gone, like, within the hour. But it sure does look amazing.

Price: $34.99

PlayStation: This Is For The Dreamers Alarm Clock

What time is it? Time to game! It might actually be easier for your giftee to wake up in the morning if they get to roll over and look at a fun replica of a DualShock 4 controller. Or they might try to pry it off the "base" and wonder why their console isn't turning on and why the touchpad is lit with numbers.

Price: $35.99

100 Video Games Bucket List Scratch Poster

Know someone who never has any idea what they want to play? Help them along with this cool scratch-off poster. The idea is to scratch off a square whenever you're ready to try something new. There are 100 squares on here. All of them are Fortnite. I'm kidding.

Price: $14.95

The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox

Coffee table books are even better when they're yours, and not the salon's or doctor's office's. So give this video game-centric photo-packed book to someone you know who absolutely loves games, and watch their face light up as they thumb through pages and pages of detailed gaming photographs of systems from the NES to the Commodore 64.

Price: $17.85

Pokemon: Pika Power Shaped Mug

Everyone uses cups. Everyone loves Pikachu. Really, this is a win-win situation. If the gamer in your life hates cups and hates Pikachu, give them coal instead. It's what they deserve.

Price: $26.99

Looking for other awesome guides for what you should snatch up for your loved ones this holiday season? Be sure to consult our other holiday features to help you run down the perfect gift before you hit the stores, online and in person. Happy holidays!