Evening Reading - December 5, 2019

Spider-Man is a Browns fan

New rule: @TomHolland1996 has to come to all of our games now.



And we're proud to be Spider-Man's team.



(via @JimmyKimmelLive) pic.twitter.com/HcXpD6ADks — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 5, 2019

Take that, Pittsburgh.

Ice-T stands with gamers

And I stand with the Gamers 💥🤛🏽 https://t.co/wxGtaEFYJs — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 4, 2019

Ice-T's Twitter page is great.

Feels good when I see this in Slack.

Slack is good sometimes.

Yay!

SpaceX launches CRS-19 Mission

SpaceX did their thing again. It is awesome to see.

