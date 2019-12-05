Evening Reading - December 5, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's past time for Evening Reading. Please understand. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Spider-Man is a Browns fan
New rule: @TomHolland1996 has to come to all of our games now.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 5, 2019
And we're proud to be Spider-Man's team.
(via @JimmyKimmelLive) pic.twitter.com/HcXpD6ADks
Take that, Pittsburgh.
Ice-T stands with gamers
And I stand with the Gamers 💥🤛🏽 https://t.co/wxGtaEFYJs— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 4, 2019
Ice-T's Twitter page is great.
Feels good when I see this in Slack.
Yay!
SpaceX launches CRS-19 Mission
SpaceX did their thing again. It is awesome to see.
"I hate this level." A poem by Asif Khan 🎶#HaloReach #PC LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/09WbmB3b0Y— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 4, 2019
