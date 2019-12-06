Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review Greg takes a look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latest title in the hit FPS series in our latest video review.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the latest in a long line-up of first-person shooters focused around bringing fast-paced action to FPS players around the world. But, can the soft reboot of one of the most iconic FPS series live up to the legacy that it has built? Let’s take a look.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, or Modern Warfare 2019 as some like to call it, is a soft reboot of the Modern Warfare series that began in 2007. The game, while not directly connected to any of the previous titles, contains many of the iconic characters that helped bring the campaigns of the original titles to life. Despite the return of such iconic characters, though, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign struggles to stay interesting and intriguing as you play through it.

It’s very clear from the storyline that the developers wanted to really paint a darker picture here, showcasing several morally grey situations and really trying to hit home with how “dark” war is. Unfortunately, due to how much they push the situation, it ends up falling pretty flat a lot of the time and just altogether feels a bit ambiguous and overly complicated.

The campaign is, of course, just a small part of what you’ll see in Modern Warfare. The real meat of potatoes comes in the game’s multiplayer mode. Many of the same modes as previous Call of Duty games are on showcase here, and the gameplay remains just as smooth and fluid as it has in previous iterations of the series. The visuals, both environmental and character models, look great in both modes, and really help to bring the feel of the game to life as you move through the various levels.

If you're looking for a new FPS game to pick up and you've been a fan of Call of Duty in the past, then Modern Warfare could be a great reason for you to return to the series and see what has changed and what has remained the same.