2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

First Post! December 3, 2019

It's that time again. First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

PlayStation celebrates 25th anniversary

I never owned a PS1, but I do remember playing some games over at my friend's house back in the day. NBA Live and FF7 were our jam.

ZeRo video that sheds light on his retirement from competitive Smash

ZeRo doesn't talk about his early days very often, but this video shows a more vulnerable side of the former Smash champion. He talks about growing up in Chile in a tough school, getting bullied, and finding his way to a better life through esports. 

Now an elephant video from the Internet

View this post on Instagram

: An elephant teaching us how to look after our planet 👏🏼🐘🧡 . . Support @ElephantsVision

A post shared by primewildlife (@primewildlife) on

Send me more elephant videos.

I am not on the 30 under 30 list again!

I also hear that you need to have accomplished something to be on that list.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for December 3, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.


What are you up to? It's Taco Tuesday! Let us know if you will be eating tacos today in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan

Hello, Meet Lola