First Post! December 3, 2019

PlayStation celebrates 25th anniversary

25 years ago today, it all began! 🎂



Thank you to ALL the players, we wouldn't be here without you. 💙 #25YearsOfPlay pic.twitter.com/X9yTGp2Bw4 — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) December 3, 2019

I never owned a PS1, but I do remember playing some games over at my friend's house back in the day. NBA Live and FF7 were our jam.

ZeRo video that sheds light on his retirement from competitive Smash

ZeRo doesn't talk about his early days very often, but this video shows a more vulnerable side of the former Smash champion. He talks about growing up in Chile in a tough school, getting bullied, and finding his way to a better life through esports.

Now an elephant video from the Internet

Send me more elephant videos.

I am not on the 30 under 30 list again!

I was not on the 30 under 30 list. I am too old. pic.twitter.com/cSTtXaqo2D — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) December 3, 2019

I also hear that you need to have accomplished something to be on that list.

