Try Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with a free demo See if you've got what it takes to conquer the Olympic Games with Mario, Sonic, and a host of your favorite character.

It's time to go for the gold in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

There's a free demo for the popular collection of mini games now available on the Nintendo eShop. Take an Olympic-style dive into a selection of various 2D and 3D games that let you mingle with your favorite Nintendo and Sega characters.

Seriously, the whole gang's here. You might be surprised as to who you can play as. There's also a charming narrative that ties all the games together in an awesome way that we won't spoil for you here. Just know that it's totally worth jumping into to see how it all plays out.

Curious about what kind of games there are in the collection to take part in? We've got you covered on that.

Here's the game's selection of 2D events:

100m

10m Platform (Diving)

400m Hurdles

Gymnastics - Vault

Judo

Kayak Single (K-1) 1000m

Long Jump

Marathon

Shooting - Trap

Volleyball

These particular events are available in 3D:

100m

110m Hurdles

4 x 100m Relay

Archery

Badminton

Boxing

Canoe Double (C-2) 1000m

Discus Throw

Equestrian - Jumping

Fencing

Football (Soccer)

Gymnastics - Floor Exercise

Javelin Throw

Karate - Kumite

Rugby Sevens

Skateboarding - Park

Sport Climbing

Surfing - Shortboard

Swimming - 100m Freestyle

Table Tennis

Triple Jump

New Dream Events include the following:

Dream Karate

Dream Racing

Dream Shooting

In short, there's a lot going on that you can do in-game. It's almost like participating in the regular Olympics, except you only really need to use your hands.

Our own Asif Khan reviewed Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say about the game.

"Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is an excellent game with a fabulous soundtrack and fan service for fans of either franchise. The game's Story Mode does a great job of introducing players to all of the mini-games, while also teaching them about the rich history and culture of Tokyo. Sega has done a great job as ambassadors for the city of Tokyo, and the 1964 retro 2D mini-games and events are nostalgia-filled romps that will leave players smiling from ear to ear."

If you're interested in checking it out before plunking down your hard-earned cahs, you definitely can now that a demo's available. Just don't be surprised if it eats up a massive chunk of your time.