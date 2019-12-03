Resident Evil 3 Remake art leaked on PlayStation Store With a new PlayStation Store leak, we now have a good look at the S.T.A.R.S. of the rumored Resident Evil 3 Remake.

It would appear that the rumors of an upcoming Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake are starting to look more and more solid. Where we had little to go on before outside of hearsay, some new listings leaked on the PlayStation Store may have revealed Japanese cover art for the game, giving us a concrete look at the main characters of the game.

First noticed by video game news and leak Twitter Nibel, the listings appeared on Gamstat.com showing off entries for “BIOHAZARD RE:3” and “BIOHAZARD RE:3 Z Version.” Many will recognize “BIOHAZARD” as the franchise name for Resident Evil in Japan, but in case you were confused, the iconic Nemesis monster is sitting front and center on both versions of the cover art with all of his updated bulk and unmistakable dental work to show for it. BIOHAZARD RE:3 Z Version will likely be a premium version of the game with some extra goodies to go with it. You can check out the revealed art for the games below.

Resident Evil 3 Remake cover art has appeared on PSNhttps://t.co/rG5UBaXiEH pic.twitter.com/4btaentlgI — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 3, 2019

The reveal of this cover art all but 100% confirms Capcom’s efforts on a Resident Evil 3 Remake. Previously, we were made aware of rumors going around that the Resident Evil 3 Remake could come as early as 2020, which seemed unlikely at the time considering Capcom is also working on the Resident Evil multiplayer spinoff, Project Resistance. That said, this listing seems to indicate that the game could be further along than originally anticipated.

Conjecture aside, it is a fantastic first look at Resident Evil 3 remake versions of Jill Valentine, Carlos Olivera, and the Nemesis monster, who are the central focal point of the whole game. Carlos is looking rugged and rough, like the anti-Leon. And Nemesis’s updated look is out here making Resident Evil 2’s Mr. X look like Mr. Rogers.

Shacknews will continue to follow this story as we await further news and details, but what do you think of the first look at a Resident Evil 3: Remake?