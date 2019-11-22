Resident Evil 3 remake rumored to launch in 2020 Nemesis and his lumpy face may be on the way to punch ours again and hunt some S.T.A.R.S. with a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake allegedly in development and targeted for 2020.

Resident Evil 2 Remake reignited a fire in the belly of AAA horror gaming. Capcom took everything that was great about the original RE2 and cranked it to 11 to make one of the most excellent games of 2019, nominated for several 2019 Game Awards no less. Now, it sounds like Capcom is on the fast track to do the same with Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Rumors are going around that not only is a Resident Evil 3 remake coming, but that we could see it as early as 2020.

The rumors around the Resident Evil 3 remake started swirling when YouTuber Spawn Wave published a new video on November 22, 2019 suggesting the possibility of a 2020 launch. Eurogamer had also previously reported on the matter, claiming that “sources close to development suggest[ed] it has been in development for some time.” There has been no sign of Resident Evil 3 remake at this time, and Capcom seems to be focusing their current plans with the survival horror franchise on the multiplayer 4v1 title, Project Resistance.

Although a Resident Evil 3 remake asap would be great, it's doubtful we'll see it take immediate priority over Project Resistance.

Capcom has made no statement or response to the rumors surrounding Resident Evil 3 remake, but the fan interest is clearly there. Resident Evil 2 Remake garnered huge praise from players and reviewers alike (Shacknews certainly loved the game). For its impressive design top to bottom, it garnered 4 nominations for The Game Awards 2019, including Game of the Year. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis returned franchise classic character Jill to the picture for her escape from Raccoon City and the titular and terrifying Nemesis monster.

As this is just a rumor at this time and Project Resistance is the current Resident Evil project over the horizon, it will remain to be seen if we get a glimpse at it anytime soon. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we continue to follow further developments in this story.