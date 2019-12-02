Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of December 2, 2019 We're back from our Thanksgiving break and there are a ton of great streams planned for this entire week. Check out our Twitch livestream schedule.

Hey Shackers! We are trying to give you folks more of a heads up about our livestream efforts. Please take a look at our livestream schedule for the week of December 2, 2019.

Monday, December 2

Asif says @disneyplus ain't so special...also Baby Yoda 🤷‍♂️ Only hot takes!



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 29 LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/MwhxJTV1eW — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 26, 2019

5:30 PM ET - Wide World of Electronics Sports with Blake, Asif, and Chris.

8:30 PM ET - Blake's Breath of the Wild Shacknews Homework

Tuesday, December 3

7:00 PM ET - Resident Evil 2 Remake with Asif and David

Wednesday, December 4

2:00 PM ET - Warframe with Josh

5:00 PM ET - Biker Garage with Chris

Thursday, December 5

ICYMI @technosucks actually won with Kirby last night on the Late Night Army livestream!

The 6.0.0 buffs are real in #SmashBrosUltimate

Praise @Sora_Sakurai! https://t.co/DBA0NIbRm7 pic.twitter.com/O5IJFO8KDG — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 22, 2019

11:30 PM ET - Late Night Army with Asif and a special guest

Friday, December 6

TBD with Chris

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.