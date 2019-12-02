New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of December 2, 2019

We're back from our Thanksgiving break and there are a ton of great streams planned for this entire week. Check out our Twitch livestream schedule.
Hey Shackers! We are trying to give you folks more of a heads up about our livestream efforts. Please take a look at our livestream schedule for the week of December 2, 2019.

Monday, December 2

5:30 PM ET - Wide World of Electronics Sports with Blake, Asif, and Chris.

8:30 PM ET - Blake's Breath of the Wild Shacknews Homework

Tuesday, December 3

7:00 PM ET  - Resident Evil 2 Remake with Asif and David

Wednesday, December 4

2:00 PM ET - Warframe with Josh 

5:00 PM ET - Biker Garage with Chris

Thursday, December 5

11:30 PM ET - Late Night Army with Asif and a special guest

Friday, December 6

TBD with Chris

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live. 

