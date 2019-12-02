Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of December 2, 2019
We're back from our Thanksgiving break and there are a ton of great streams planned for this entire week. Check out our Twitch livestream schedule.
Hey Shackers! We are trying to give you folks more of a heads up about our livestream efforts. Please take a look at our livestream schedule for the week of December 2, 2019.
Monday, December 2
Asif says @disneyplus ain't so special...also Baby Yoda 🤷♂️ Only hot takes!— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 26, 2019
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 29 LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/MwhxJTV1eW
5:30 PM ET - Wide World of Electronics Sports with Blake, Asif, and Chris.
8:30 PM ET - Blake's Breath of the Wild Shacknews Homework
"The treasure was in your butt" #LegendOfZelda #BreathOfTheWild LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/5DGBRXsISJ— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 26, 2019
Tuesday, December 3
7:00 PM ET - Resident Evil 2 Remake with Asif and David
Wednesday, December 4
2:00 PM ET - Warframe with Josh
5:00 PM ET - Biker Garage with Chris
Thursday, December 5
ICYMI @technosucks actually won with Kirby last night on the Late Night Army livestream!— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 22, 2019
The 6.0.0 buffs are real in #SmashBrosUltimate
Praise @Sora_Sakurai! https://t.co/DBA0NIbRm7 pic.twitter.com/O5IJFO8KDG
11:30 PM ET - Late Night Army with Asif and a special guest
Friday, December 6
TBD with Chris
Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.
