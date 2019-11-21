New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 21, 2019

Cybertrucks and anniversaries in tonight's Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Donkey Kong Country was released 25 years ago today

One of the best SNES games ever, DKC changed the world of video games forever.

Half-Life: Alyx deep dive with Geoff Keighley

I am sure you have see the Half-Life: Alyx reveal trailer, but Geoff Keighley sat down for a discussion with the devs that is worth watching.

Tesla sure did reveal that Cybertruck

Tesla's new pickup truck starts at $39,900 and doesn't handle ball bearings to the windows too well.

Myles Garrett claims Mason Rudolph used a slur before last week's fight escalated

Rudolph's lawyer was quick to deny these claims, and the Internet is taking sides. I believe Myles, but there is no evidence according to the NFL and Rudolph. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 21, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

