Evening Reading - November 21, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Donkey Kong Country was released 25 years ago today

Thank you: For all of the kind comments about the game & the music from fans of the Donkey Kong Country Series. 25 years ago today in association with @NintendoAmerica we released this marvellous game. #Nintendo #DonkeyKongCountry pic.twitter.com/4GiagorBVh — David Wise (@David_Wise) November 21, 2019

One of the best SNES games ever, DKC changed the world of video games forever.

Half-Life: Alyx deep dive with Geoff Keighley

I am sure you have see the Half-Life: Alyx reveal trailer, but Geoff Keighley sat down for a discussion with the devs that is worth watching.

Tesla sure did reveal that Cybertruck

Tesla's new pickup truck starts at $39,900 and doesn't handle ball bearings to the windows too well.

Myles Garrett claims Mason Rudolph used a slur before last week's fight escalated

Rudolph's lawyer was quick to deny these claims, and the Internet is taking sides. I believe Myles, but there is no evidence according to the NFL and Rudolph.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 21, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.