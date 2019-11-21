Evening Reading - November 21, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Donkey Kong Country was released 25 years ago today
Thank you: For all of the kind comments about the game & the music from fans of the Donkey Kong Country Series. 25 years ago today in association with @NintendoAmerica we released this marvellous game. #Nintendo #DonkeyKongCountry pic.twitter.com/4GiagorBVh— David Wise (@David_Wise) November 21, 2019
One of the best SNES games ever, DKC changed the world of video games forever.
Half-Life: Alyx deep dive with Geoff Keighley
I am sure you have see the Half-Life: Alyx reveal trailer, but Geoff Keighley sat down for a discussion with the devs that is worth watching.
Tesla sure did reveal that Cybertruck
Tesla's new pickup truck starts at $39,900 and doesn't handle ball bearings to the windows too well.
Uhh...I don't think that was part of the script 😂 #Cybertruck #Teslatruck LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/Kazv1nt2Ap— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 22, 2019
Myles Garrett claims Mason Rudolph used a slur before last week's fight escalated
November 22, 2019
Rudolph's lawyer was quick to deny these claims, and the Internet is taking sides. I believe Myles, but there is no evidence according to the NFL and Rudolph.
