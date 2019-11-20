Evening Reading - November 20, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Mavs stomp Warriors

You hate to see it pic.twitter.com/3sIXj3sYrU — Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) November 21, 2019

Seems only right to have Shacknews Cofounder Maarten Goldstein's take on tonight's game lead off ER.

Elephant taking a bath

I want nothing

I want nothing

I want nothing

I want nothing

I want to take a bath... pic.twitter.com/nHQSGe1Uc1 — Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) November 20, 2019

Gotta love elephant videos.

How goes your Stadia launch, Google?

What do you think about cloud gaming? pic.twitter.com/ljnbJzCnKk — Shadow Europe (@Shadow_Official) November 20, 2019

The Stadia memes are here, and they are getting danker by the minute.

KRS-One – Street Light (First Edition) (2019)

Hip Hop 101. This is so good. Shout out to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Lola is the best dog.

