Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Mavs stomp Warriors
You hate to see it pic.twitter.com/3sIXj3sYrU— Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) November 21, 2019
Seems only right to have Shacknews Cofounder Maarten Goldstein's take on tonight's game lead off ER.
Elephant taking a bath
I want nothing— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) November 20, 2019
I want nothing
I want nothing
I want nothing
I want to take a bath... pic.twitter.com/nHQSGe1Uc1
Gotta love elephant videos.
How goes your Stadia launch, Google?
What do you think about cloud gaming? pic.twitter.com/ljnbJzCnKk— Shadow Europe (@Shadow_Official) November 20, 2019
The Stadia memes are here, and they are getting danker by the minute.
November 20, 2019
KRS-One – Street Light (First Edition) (2019)
Hip Hop 101. This is so good. Shout out to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"This is amazing content" #LegendOfZelda #BreathOfTheWild LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/RvT8YGYYyb— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 20, 2019
- Fortnite update 11.20 patch notes bring back patch notes
- Steam Remote Play Together launches alongside multiplayer game sale
- Borderlands 3 raids the Handsome Jackpot in first campaign DLC
- Pokemon GO December Community Day rounds up 2019's featured Pokemon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PC graphics settings guide
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 20, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 20, 2019