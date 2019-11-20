New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 20, 2019

I know you are all watching the Democratic Presidential Debate on MSNBC, but here's your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Mavs stomp Warriors

Seems only right to have Shacknews Cofounder Maarten Goldstein's take on tonight's game lead off ER.

Elephant taking a bath

How goes your Stadia launch, Google?

The Stadia memes are here, and they are getting danker by the minute.

KRS-One – Street Light (First Edition) (2019)

Hip Hop 101. This is so good. Shout out to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 20, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola