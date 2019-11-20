Steam Remote Play Together launches alongside multiplayer game sale Steam Remote Play Together allows players to play local multiplayer Steam games remotely and cross-platform, and a new sale is ready to offer games that take advantage of the service.

Steam Remote Play Together has been in Beta for around a month now. The program is built to allow players to play local multiplayer games together across platforms as long as one player owns the game and hosts it for the rest. Now the program is about to come out of Beta for an official launch and Steam is offering a new sale and streaming event to promote Steam Remote Play Together’s full launch.

Steam Remote Play Together officially launched on November 20, 2019 alongside a press release, video from Valve’s YouTube channel, and new event sale. All day today, Streamers over on the sale page will be showing off Steam Remote Play Together’s capabilities across usually local multiplayer titles like Unrailed! and Enter the Gungeon. Meanwhile, the event page shares a host of similar titles meant to make use of Steam Remote Play Together’s capabilities, including Cuphead, Death Road to Canada, River City Girls, Children of Morta, and plenty more. You can check out the launch video for the Steam Remote Play Together program below.

As can be seen above, Steam Remote Play Together is meant to be versatile and easy to connect for various devices. It’s a much more user-friendly version of previous Steam stream playing services. As long as one person owns the game on PC and hosts, other PCs, as well as Android and iOS devices with the Steam Chat and Steam Link mobile apps can join in the fun. The program also supports Mac and Linux platforms. With the sale going on now, it’s also just a good opportunity to pick up a number of fantastic co-op and multiplayer adventures.

To learn more about Steam Remote Play Together, be sure to check out the Remote Play Together info page. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews as well for more news, info, and how-tos on this new program.