Fortnite update 11.20 patch notes bring back patch notes Sure, Fortnite 11.20 has Daily Challenges, DirectX 12 support, and detailed bug fixes, but let's take a moment to cheer for the return of Fortnite patch notes before we go in-depth.

Fortnite players, streamers, and competitors around the world rejoice. Epic has heard us, down in the rising filth, looking up and shouting, “patch notes, please!” And they have answered back, “okay, fine.” We thought when we saw the DirectX 12 update recently, it was going to be the only thing we saw out of additions and changes for Fortnite update v11.20. Lo and behold, we were graced with a lovely detailed set of notes to tell us what they actually did with the game this time out. We’ve assembled the details here on what’s coming in Fortnite update 11.20’s patch notes.

Fortnite 11.20 Daily Challenges & DirectX 12 Support

All joking aside, the highlights of Fortnite v11.20 were partially already known. The major thing was that they added DirectX 12 support to the game for higher end PCs. It’s not automatically turned on. Instead, players can find a toggle in their settings to switch on DirectX 12 support. Epic mentioned that they expect it will be buggy and hope to receive feedback as they work to more seamlessly integrate DX12 into the game.

The Tactical Shotgun headshot multiplier and Effective Health from Slurp Tankers were among the adjustments in this latest update.

The other major improvements came in the form of the return of Daily Challenges and seasonal item sorting. First up, Daily Challenges are back and you can take up to three at a time. Each challenge will unlock XP, and if one is too annoying or you just don’t feel like it, you can swap a single challenge out per day. Meanwhile, in your Locker, you can now also filter your collectibles by season. You simply have to type it in the Search Bar. For example, search “Season 9,” and it will limit what you see to Season 9 gear, hopefully helping you find what you’re looking for more easily.

Fortnite update 11.20 patch notes

There are plenty of other goodies, adjustments, and bugfixes in this latest set of notes. You can check them all out just below.

General Updates

Daily Challenges are back and can be completed for XP! Up to three at a time are available, and once a day you can replace a Challenge for another.

In the Locker, you can now filter your items by the Season they were introduced in. To filter your items by Season, enter the Season name in the search bar. Use terms like “season 5,” “season x,” “chapter 2 season 1,” etc.

You can now adjust the UI contrast. To adjust the UI contrast, use the User Interface Contrast setting in the Graphics section of the Video settings.

Added a Tutorial playlist for the mobile version of Fortnite.

Added Microsoft DirectX 12 support to the PC version of Fortnite. To use Microsoft DirectX 12, select it in the Advanced Graphics section of the Video settings.

Adjusted the headshot multiplier of the Tactical Shotgun so it's now in line with the headshot multiplier of the Pump Shotgun.

Increased the Effective Health (sum of Health + Shield) given from Slurp Tankers.

Bug fixes

Resolved syncing issues involving the Bandage Bazooka. (Because these have been resolved, the Bandage Bazooka has been re-enabled.)

Addressed reports of hitching on mobile devices.

Resolved the equipped item slot being the selection slot when players open the inventory.

Addressed reports of buildings sometimes appearing low-detailed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as players land on the map.

The hair of the Devastator Outfit now appears the intended color.

The John Wick Outfit’s Pistol no longer appears larger than intended.

The Magma Wrap now appears correctly on everything except the Bandage Bazooka and Pistol. It will appear correctly on these weapons in a future release.

Are you as happy as we are to see an actual set of patch notes in Chapter 2 of Fortnite? Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for more Fortnite news and (hopefully further) detailed updates.