First Post! November 20, 2019

It's time for your First Post, Shacknews. Get in the pool!
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Star Wars Greedo scene the way it should be

Thanks to ThomW, for bringing this to my attention on Twitter. Most of these dumb kids today are too busy pooping their pants over a baby Yoda to even understand why this clip is great. Back in my day... Rassam Frassam...

Bong Joon Ho on why he wouldn't direct a Marvel movie

Bong Joon Ho spoke with Variety about the smash hit Parasite and his intense dislike of tight clothing.

In a recent interview with Variety, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho explained why he is not interested in superhero films:

"I have a personal problem. I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in the movies, I can't stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes. I'll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult. I don't know where to look, and I feel suffocated. Most superheroes wear tight suits, so I can never direct one. I don't think anyone will offer the project to me either. If there is a superhero who has a very boxy costume, maybe I can try."

I hope he ends up directing a movie about a super hero who wears cargo shorts and hoodies. Hopefully that wouldn't be too "mentally difficult." LOL.

ImageOmega's Death Stranding take is solid

Our very own ImageOmega posted a video to the Shacknews Chatty yesterday, but I wanted to highlight it here on the First Post! This game is certainly proving to be very divisive, but I am enjoying my playthrough. I agree that it is a game that needs to be played to be properly judged, as watching a Twitch stream will not do it justice.

Solid screenshot of ImageOmega right here.

Another quality Internet video

Thanks to Firefly1985 for bringing this video to my attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread. This is a solid Internet video.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 20, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

