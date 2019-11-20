First Post! November 20, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Star Wars Greedo scene the way it should be

When a bounty hunter's planning to kill you in cold blood, what's the harm in shooting first? From #StarWars' Despecialized Edition, here's how Han truly took care of Greedo, long before Lucasfilm tried gaslighting us into believing otherwise. pic.twitter.com/2n5tA58pDo — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) November 17, 2019

Thanks to ThomW, for bringing this to my attention on Twitter. Most of these dumb kids today are too busy pooping their pants over a baby Yoda to even understand why this clip is great. Back in my day... Rassam Frassam...

Bong Joon Ho on why he wouldn't direct a Marvel movie

Bong Joon Ho spoke with Variety about the smash hit Parasite and his intense dislike of tight clothing.

In a recent interview with Variety, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho explained why he is not interested in superhero films:

"I have a personal problem. I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in the movies, I can't stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes. I'll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult. I don't know where to look, and I feel suffocated. Most superheroes wear tight suits, so I can never direct one. I don't think anyone will offer the project to me either. If there is a superhero who has a very boxy costume, maybe I can try."

I hope he ends up directing a movie about a super hero who wears cargo shorts and hoodies. Hopefully that wouldn't be too "mentally difficult." LOL.

ImageOmega's Death Stranding take is solid

Our very own ImageOmega posted a video to the Shacknews Chatty yesterday, but I wanted to highlight it here on the First Post! This game is certainly proving to be very divisive, but I am enjoying my playthrough. I agree that it is a game that needs to be played to be properly judged, as watching a Twitch stream will not do it justice.

Loved death stranding!!! HOPE it wins!!! pic.twitter.com/E272sDlJNx — PAREDESSSS (@PAREDESSSS1) November 19, 2019

Solid screenshot of ImageOmega right here.

Another quality Internet video

I’ve been laughing for 10 mins straight😭 pic.twitter.com/YWLypWrlLe — Naj📿 (@Zencsss) November 19, 2019

Thanks to Firefly1985 for bringing this video to my attention with their Shacknews Chatty thread. This is a solid Internet video.

Lola is the best dog.

