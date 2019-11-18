Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of November 18, 2019
Please take a look at our livestream schedule for this upcoming week.
Please take a look at our livestream schedule for the week of November 18, 2019.
Monday, November 18
5:30 PM ET - Wide World of Electronics Sports with Blake, Asif, and Chris.
8:30 PM ET - Blake's Breath of the Wild Shacknews Homework
Tuesday, November 19
7:00 PM ET - Blake's Breath of the Wild Shacknews Homework
Thursday, November 21
11:30 PM ET - Late Night Army with Asif
Friday, November 22
TBD
Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.
