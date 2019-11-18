Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of November 18, 2019 Please take a look at our livestream schedule for this upcoming week.

Hey Shackers! We are trying to give you folks more of a heads up about our livestream efforts. Please take a look at our livestream schedule for the week of November 11, 2019.

Monday, November 18

11-year-old Sam just won free Chick-fil-A for a year.



I think we can all relate...



Learn more about the new Cheektowaga location at 11.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fL1LbRGNYA — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) November 14, 2019

5:30 PM ET - Wide World of Electronics Sports with Blake, Asif, and Chris.

8:30 PM ET - Blake's Breath of the Wild Shacknews Homework

Tuesday, November 19

7:00 PM ET - Blake's Breath of the Wild Shacknews Homework

Thursday, November 21

You never know what the Late Night Army show will bring on Thursday nights.

11:30 PM ET - Late Night Army with Asif

Friday, November 22

TBD

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.