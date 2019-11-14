Evening Reading - November 14, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Motorola held a RAZR hands-on event yesterday in LA.

Emailing the head of Nintendo PR for a PS4 copy of an EA game is a bad look

This is the best email I've received all day. pic.twitter.com/BVWYFLgPeu — Eddie, back home in El Lay 🌝 (@EGPRCHAMP) November 15, 2019

Browns win, then proceed to ruin their season

Mason Rudolph clearly started this brawl, but Myles Garrett’s retaliation is inexcusable, as Baker said.



pic.twitter.com/fZcxSBTgl8 — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) November 15, 2019

This is a very shameful way to end a game. The Browns' lack of discipline is just pathetic.

