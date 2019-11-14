Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Hello Moto!
Motorola held a RAZR hands-on event yesterday in LA.
This is a solid Internet video
Çılgın tarikat. pic.twitter.com/KaJyjRugX0— De Popiler (@depopiler) October 13, 2019
Really solid video there.
Emailing the head of Nintendo PR for a PS4 copy of an EA game is a bad look
This is the best email I've received all day. pic.twitter.com/BVWYFLgPeu— Eddie, back home in El Lay 🌝 (@EGPRCHAMP) November 15, 2019
I will probably ask Eddie for some Dreamcast exclusives.
Browns win, then proceed to ruin their season
Mason Rudolph clearly started this brawl, but Myles Garrett’s retaliation is inexcusable, as Baker said.— Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) November 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/fZcxSBTgl8
This is a very shameful way to end a game. The Browns' lack of discipline is just pathetic.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Grounded first-look preview: Ants, man, and the wasps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review - Between light and dark
- Xbox Game Pass lineup outlined through 2020
- First Age of Empires 4 gameplay trailer shows vast wars in action
- Tell Me Why is a story of trans identity from Life is Strange creators
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 14, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 14, 2019
-
I can't believe it's been almost a decade since AOE3. I rrmber being blown away by this trailer. https://youtu.be/AbArLUM3PRo
-
-