First Post! November 12, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Trump talks up the country's economic performance at The Economic Club of New York

Will he take credit for a stock market selloff if it happens during his term? Tune in next week to this ongoing reality show or head over to our daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty mega thread. (turn on political filters to see the fun)

New Sanic Trailer!

This looks like it could be awesome now.

Disney+ launches!

Tetris 99 and Tetris Effect are two unorthodox police officers who entered a speed run competition... across the world. Tuesdays on Didney. — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 12, 2019

So many awesome shows are available to stream on Disney's new service. What are you watching?

Shacknews Jam V: The Final Frontier announced

It's almost time to do it for Shacknews again.

The itch.io page for the next Shacknews game jam is live. Thanks to RomSteady for organizing all of these!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 12, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you getting into this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.