Is Disney+ coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4? Find out more about Disney's exclusive streaming service and learn whether Disney+ is slated to release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4.

With so many streaming services available and vying for our attention, it can often be easy to get lost in the nonsense and find yourself with three or four services you don't use. If you're a fan of Star Wars, Marvel, or just Disney in general, then Disney+ might seem like a sound investment. Of course, there's always one question on most people's minds when they're looking at a new streaming service and that question is, 'does it have an app on my preferred platform?' Well, Disney+ is set to release this week, and that means many have been scratching their heads and wondering whether or not Disney+ will come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4. The good news is, we've got the answers.

Will Disney+ come to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4?

The resounding answer here is, for the moment at least, absolutely. Yes, Disney+ is slated to release with applications on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. There is a caveat, though. Set to release tomorrow, November 12, Disney+ will bring premium shows from the Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney universes to one source. It's a nifty idea, and one that many are excited for. However, not every platform will have an application right at launch.

As it stands right now, Disney+ is only set to release in the application on the Playstation 4. However, the company does have plans and a desire to bring the app over to the Xbox One and Switch at some point in the future. This means that we won't know exactly when to expect Disney+ to hit the Xbox or Switch until Disney shares more information, which could be a while as the company is no doubt focused on just getting the application and its shows out the door to an eager and awaiting audience. While we don't have any exact idea of when the app will make the jump to Switch or Xbox, it is nice to see Disney putting in the love for the Nintendo Switch. Several streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and even Amazon don't have official Switch support, which seems a bit silly considering it's a great way to enjoy any kind of media on the go.

Now that you're up to date on where Disney+ is set to release, make sure you check out some of the latest gaming news right here on Shacknews.