Evening Reading - November 11, 2019

It's time for ER, Shacknews. Check it out.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

#WeLoveYouAlex

Total feels moment during Final Jeopardy.

ChuChu Rocket's 20th Anniversary

This game was just another awesome Dreamcast title. Happy 20th anniversary, ChuChu Rocket!

Skyrim is 8 years old

But when will it run on my Tesla's screen?

Chewie with original Peter Mayhew vocal track

I would watch a movie of just this vocal track, or at least Chewbacca subtitles that translate to English from Wookie.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 11, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola