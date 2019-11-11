Evening Reading - November 11, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
#WeLoveYouAlex
This is so touching. pic.twitter.com/6KQ7MBNzDc— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 12, 2019
Total feels moment during Final Jeopardy.
ChuChu Rocket's 20th Anniversary
This game was just another awesome Dreamcast title. Happy 20th anniversary, ChuChu Rocket!
Happy 20th Anniversary to ChuChu Rocket! 🎂 Who else got it back in the day? pic.twitter.com/FjBUuS8UgN— SEGA (@SEGA) November 11, 2019
Skyrim is 8 years old
Hey you, you were caught crossing the border?— The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) November 11, 2019
It's #Skyrim's 8th birthday, today! 🎂 What was your first character? pic.twitter.com/KKu6ABfkaS
But when will it run on my Tesla's screen?
Chewie with original Peter Mayhew vocal track
If you've ever wondered what Chewie sounds like to Han, crank up the volume and wonder no longer! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/LGJBtK7i3F— Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) November 11, 2019
I would watch a movie of just this vocal track, or at least Chewbacca subtitles that translate to English from Wookie.
