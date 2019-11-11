Evening Reading - November 11, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

#WeLoveYouAlex

This is so touching. pic.twitter.com/6KQ7MBNzDc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 12, 2019

Total feels moment during Final Jeopardy.

ChuChu Rocket's 20th Anniversary

This game was just another awesome Dreamcast title. Happy 20th anniversary, ChuChu Rocket!

Happy 20th Anniversary to ChuChu Rocket! 🎂 Who else got it back in the day? pic.twitter.com/FjBUuS8UgN — SEGA (@SEGA) November 11, 2019

Skyrim is 8 years old

Hey you, you were caught crossing the border?



It's #Skyrim's 8th birthday, today! 🎂 What was your first character? pic.twitter.com/KKu6ABfkaS — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) November 11, 2019

But when will it run on my Tesla's screen?

Chewie with original Peter Mayhew vocal track

If you've ever wondered what Chewie sounds like to Han, crank up the volume and wonder no longer! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/LGJBtK7i3F — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) November 11, 2019

I would watch a movie of just this vocal track, or at least Chewbacca subtitles that translate to English from Wookie.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 11, 2019.

Lola is the best dog.

