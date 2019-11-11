First Post! November 11, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our week of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Veterans Day, Shacknews!

Thank you for your service!

We salute all our veterans today. Thanks to all of you for your service.

Victory Monday for the Cleveland Browns

I’m now a fan of a 3-6 team.

pic.twitter.com/5fFH4y5MJi — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 10, 2019

Here we go, Brownies! Here we go! Check out this performance of the national anthem.

How goes your victory monday?

Dearest Wife: Victory at last! Tho my artillery was too oft ineffective against fortifications of the #Buffalo Regiment, #Browns Co breached their works at a crucial moment. After the enemy’s mortar fell short, they lifted their siege in retreat. Our fall hopes persist! — Baker — Captain Baker Mayfield (@CaptBMayfield) November 10, 2019

Super Mario World "Castle Theme" Cover by FamilyJules

Yes, have some.

Ok, Boomer...

boomers: millennial humour is stupid and not funny



millennial humour: pic.twitter.com/d6RgO28jDq — ♡𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍 (@nxtlvlarchi) November 8, 2019

Kids these days, am I right?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 11, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you getting into this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.