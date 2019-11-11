New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! November 11, 2019

It's Veterans Day, Shacknews! We salute all those who serve.
Asif Khan
12

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our week of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Veterans Day, Shacknews!

Thank you for your service!
We salute all our veterans today. Thanks to all of you for your service.

Victory Monday for the Cleveland Browns

Here we go, Brownies! Here we go! Check out this performance of the national anthem.

How goes your victory monday?

Super Mario World "Castle Theme" Cover by FamilyJules

Yes, have some.

Ok, Boomer...

Kids these days, am I right?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 11, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you getting into this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 11, 2019 9:30 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! November 11, 2019

    • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 11, 2019 9:53 AM

      Uggggh

      http://chattypics.com/files/iPhoneUpload_jqovxvz6jj.jpg

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        November 11, 2019 9:56 AM

        We are supposed to get hit tonight :/

      • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 11, 2019 9:58 AM

        you're in Chicago yea? that's where my boss lives and he's been whining about the snow all morning. hehe

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 11, 2019 9:59 AM

          It took me an hour and a half to get to a client that usually only takes 45 minutes this morning :(

          • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 11, 2019 10:02 AM

            Veterans Day + 6 inches of snow = work from home

        • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 11, 2019 9:59 AM

          Yes. It’s not the snow itself. Snow is fine. It’s just that it’s the second snowfall of the year (Halloween was first) and it’s going to be 20 tomorrow so this will be ice. To early for Jan weather.

          And the roads suck. Snow plows are not fully ip to speed in terms of staffing yet. So ugh.

          • one random winner legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 11, 2019 10:00 AM

            It's not just snow plows, it's the fact that IL refuses to pre-salt the roads anymore to save money. I mean I know we're broke but the roads are the one thing I want the damn state to do.

            • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 11, 2019 10:02 AM

              Hmmm the city does it. I saw the salting over night.

          • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 11, 2019 10:00 AM

            brrrr. we have a slight chance of frozen precip on the roads tomorrow. usually just a hint of it will cause the entire to shutdown since we have like... a handful of salt trucks and that's it.

            • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              November 11, 2019 10:03 AM

              Yeah. Last jan was brutal. But this starting in nov is a bad fucking sign.

          • Chod legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 11, 2019 10:01 AM

            It’s awful. Luckily I got my grass cut two days ago for the final time of the season before this. This weather blows.

    • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 11, 2019 10:04 AM

      haha every time I watch the EE video i laugh harder. I suck.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 11, 2019 10:25 AM

      The Seahawks play today.

