FunPlus Phoenix wins Worlds 2019 in 3-0 sweep over G2 Esports In a stunning sweep, FunPlus PhoeniX held down the whole show at the League of Legends Worlds 2019 Finals to win the championship over G2.

League of Legends Worlds 2019 has come to an end, and in a surprise turn of events, it was FunPlus PhoeniX who held the Summoner’s Cup at the end of it all. They didn’t just win against G2 Esports. They commanded the stage in a dominating 3-0 sweep to take the championship win with extreme authority.

The Worlds 2019 Finals took place on November 10, 2019. Both G2 Esports and FunPlus PhoeniX went through an incredible gauntlet to arrive at the final event with G2 pulling the upset against fan-favorite Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok’s SK Telecom T1 and FPX taking out 2018 champions Invictus Gaming. With such major wins under each of their belts coming into the final showdown, one might have thought that the momentum between both teams would be somewhat more equal. One would have been wrong, and many agreed that FunPlus jungler Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang was a big part of the reason.

Both FunPlus PhoeniX and G2 Esports punched their tickets to the Worlds 2019 Finals with big wins, but with the competition in Paris, G2 were still a favorite coming into the event. [Image by Adela Sznajder/ESPAT Media]

The entire FPX squad clicked early, and a big part of their success was that Tian was able to just completely dominate the jungles and make his G2 counterpart, Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, a near non-factor. Tian chose Lee Sin through every game in the set and played aggressive and fast to help his team gain control of the map and gold in a hurry. His efforts were recognized and Tian earned himself the title of Worlds 2019 MVP for his consistent dominance through the set.

G2 Esports went down an early 0-2 in the set with little to show for it - an utterly unenviable position given that no team at Worlds 2019 has yet to pull off a reverse sweep. It was in the third game that they started to show the spark of life that got to them the final stage of Worlds 2019, and for a short time it looked like G2 Esports could drag out the game, get their feet under them, and turn at least one game in the set around. Alas, it was not meant to be. FunPlus PhoeniX was already operating like a well-oiled machine and they were able to overcome any last resistance G2 had, rush it down to the G2 Nexus and close the Worlds 2019 Finals with a 3-0 victory.

With FunPlus Phoenix’s victory, the Summoner’s Cup returns to China for the second year in a row alongside the 2018 Invictus victory over Fnatic. It was a solid year of competition and starts the draw of the curtain on Season 9 alongside the final patch which also brought Senna and the True Damage skins to the game on November 10. What were your favorite moments of League of Legends esports in 2019? What were your favorite points of Season 9? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!

[Featured Image by Adela Sznajder/ESPAT Media]

