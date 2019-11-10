Weekend Discussion - November 10, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off the weekend of posting. Please take a look.

Kojima wins Guiness World Records for most followed game director on Twitter and Instagram

Hideo Kojima receives the Guinness World Records, for the most followed Game director on Twitter and Instagram! #DeathStranding#TomorrowIsInYourHand#WorldStrandTour2019 pic.twitter.com/9NNAPtLz91 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) November 10, 2019

I bet Cliffy B is jealous.

How to play Death Stranding

How I play Death Stranding pic.twitter.com/84yxUcDYto — FUTUREMΛП (@FuturemanGaming) November 9, 2019

Speaking of Kojima, how goes your Death Stranding, Shackers?

Loop Daddy - Behind the Music

Old school footage from when I used to perform for five people at restaurants in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/y6mmssYgCp — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) November 9, 2019

Our own lookitzpancakes (AKA Marc Rebillet) posted a clip from one of his sets back in Dallas before he blew up. He never gave up and now he is selling out shows across the world. That's how you do it for Shacknews.

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 10

Head over to our weeky NFL mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to discuss the games and lament over your terrible Fantasy Football decisions.

