Weekend Discussion - November 10, 2019

It's the weekend, Shackers! Go Browns!
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for our Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off the weekend of posting. Please take a look.

Kojima wins Guiness World Records for most followed game director on Twitter and Instagram

I bet Cliffy B is jealous.

How to play Death Stranding

Speaking of Kojima, how goes your Death Stranding, Shackers?

Loop Daddy - Behind the Music

Our own lookitzpancakes (AKA Marc Rebillet) posted a clip from one of his sets back in Dallas before he blew up. He never gave up and now he is selling out shows across the world. That's how you do it for Shacknews.

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 10

Head over to our weeky NFL mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to discuss the games and lament over your terrible Fantasy Football decisions.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for November 10, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola