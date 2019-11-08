Evening Reading - November 8, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Country Toad
Toad should stick to his day job.
Trump may increase minimum vaping age to 21
The president is very concerned about teenage vaping.
Marc Rebillet is crushing it on his European tour
Brunch, bitch. pic.twitter.com/sZZgZdO59R— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) November 8, 2019
Our very own looktizpancakes is out there pooping all over Europe. Go Marc!
Beluga whale playing fetch
No big deal; just a guy playing fetch with a beluga whale... 😮 pic.twitter.com/PdSNgVABIu— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) November 7, 2019
What a good whale!
