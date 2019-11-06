New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! November 6, 2019

And on this glorious day, Kirby was buffed in Smash Ultimate. All that and more in today's First Post!
Asif Khan
9

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Smash Ultimate 6.0.0 patch, baby!

Terry Bogard joins the fight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today!

Which means, Kirby Bogard also joined the fight today.

Kirby buffed in Smash Ultimate

Finally, Kirby gets some love! He still sucks... Check out our article on the patch notes for more.

sHugamom posted about Fortnight!

It's always great to see our founder Steve Gibson's mom, sHugamom, post to the Shacknews Chatty, and last night she reappeared to talk about Faze Jarvis' Fortnite ban. Warm and fuzzies ensued.

Maxing out Tetris Classic will never get old

It's amazing to see how talented these competitive Tetris pros are with their practice streams.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for Novemenber 6, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your day. 

Lola is the best dog.
What are you getting into today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

