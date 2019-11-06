First Post! November 6, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Smash Ultimate 6.0.0 patch, baby!

Terry Bogard joins the fight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today!

Which means, Kirby Bogard also joined the fight today.

Kirby buffed in Smash Ultimate

Finally, Kirby gets some love! He still sucks... Check out our article on the patch notes for more.

sHugamom posted about Fortnight!

It's always great to see our founder Steve Gibson's mom, sHugamom, post to the Shacknews Chatty, and last night she reappeared to talk about Faze Jarvis' Fortnite ban. Warm and fuzzies ensued.

Maxing out Tetris Classic will never get old

I've been playing this game for 8 months and 9 days. I WILL FOREVER REMEMBER THIS MOMENT! First off thank @JdMfX_ for inspiring me to play. Thank you @neubsauce For helping me with tips and thank you @ClassicTetris For making this something I will never forget pic.twitter.com/TTQIDLZK6H — ITZsharky (@ITZsharky1) November 5, 2019

It's amazing to see how talented these competitive Tetris pros are with their practice streams.

