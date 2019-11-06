Tesla to unveil Cyber Truck at November 21 livestream event Elon Musk just announced the event on Twitter, as he does.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just announced that the new Tesla Cybertruck design will be revealed on November 21 near the SpaceX rocket factory in Los Angeles, California.

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

I had mentioned in yesterday's First Post! that a few concept drawings had been posted to Twitter recently, but this news is super exciting for fans of electric vehicles.

Friends, over the past few months, many Tesla Truk renderings have been introduced.

Thread 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FWon6l0t7a — Eva Fox 🦊 (@EvaFoxU) November 5, 2019

We don't know a whole lot about the Tesla Cyber Truck yet, but Elon Musk did say on the recent Q3 earnings release conference call that "I think that Tesla Cyber Truck is our best product ever."

