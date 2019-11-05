New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! November 5, 2019

It's super late, but here's First Post!
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Sorry for the late post, I was up late working on that Sonic & Mario review, and then I have been stuck on calls all day. Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Boo this man!

Chicago Bears Linebacker Khalil Mack paid a security guard to tell trick-or-treaters that they are not "doing Halloween." That's some weak sauce.

Every single word Peppy says in Star Fox 64

We need more Star Fox 64 up in here, Shackers.

Person stabbed at Maryland Popeyes in fight over chicken samich

Hey, a chicken sandwich is no reason to stab a person. That being said, I would really like to have one of these sandwiches.

Tesla Cyber Truck concept designs

The Tesla Cyber Truck reveal is rumored to be happening later this month.

I came across a neat Twitter tweet thread with a bunch of Tesla Cyber Truck concept art. Pretty cool designs, and some wonky-looking ones.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for Novemenber 4, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your day. I just learned from a Chatty thread yesterday that TikTok has been censoring LGBTQ and pro Hong Kong posts, so I will be attempting to get Lola's account banned from the service. Here's our first attempt.

What are you getting into today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

