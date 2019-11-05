Super Smash Bros. Ultimate now best-selling fighting game ever The greatest crossover event in history is now the best-selling fighter too, surprising no one.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been breaking records left and right, but the latest it surpassed was perhaps the most impressive of all.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive has earned the title of the best-selling fighting game of all time. It's also the fastest-selling Nintendo game of all time, having moved over 12.08 million units sold in just three weeks after debuting on December 7, 2019. That's more than Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, though not as much as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which sold 19.01 million copies.

As fas as its fighting game series title, it's sold over 53.03 million copies over two decades, compared to games like Tekken, Street Fighter, and Mortal Kombat accruing around 45 to 47 million in sales. No matter what you think about the game, these are certainly impressive milestones, to say the least.

Ozzie Mejia reviewed the game and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is an easy recommendation based on how easy it is to pick up and play. It's among the simplest platform fighters out there and there's something cathartic about being able to throw down against some of gaming's most iconic characters. It's also easy to recommend based on just how many fighters, stages, music tracks, and easter egg Spirits are out there. There's so much to discover and so many different ways to enjoy this game that casual and hardcore fans can enjoy this for years to come. It truly feels like the pinnacle of a series that started off with a simple concept and has since blown up to celebrate everything great about gaming."

If you still haven't picked up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, what are you waiting for? Sound off in the comments below!