Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

FaZe Jarvis permanently banned from competitive Fortnite

Pro Fortnite player and content creator Jarvis 'Jarvis' Kaye of FaZe Clan has been banned from the game after using cheat software in a recreational game.
TJ Denzer
17

When it comes to competitive gaming, the line has to be drawn when it comes to cheating. That’s a fact, but consistency may be just as important, and that’s an issue Fortnite and Epic Games are facing in regard to a recent decision to ban FaZe Clan pro Fortnite player and YouTuber Jarvis “Jarvis” Kaye for using aimbot software in a recreational game.

On November 3, 2019, Jarvis Kaye posted a video on his YouTube account laying out what had happened on the table. According to Jarvis, he was caught using aimbot software in a recreational game (which is to say, outside of competitive settings) on an alternate account. This resulted in Epic Games’ decision to not only ban Jarvis from Fortnite, but also ban him from future competitive events and even disallow him from creating content centered on the game. You can see Kaye’s entire confession and explanation of the situation in the video below.

Jarvis mentions that he had no idea he could be banned in such a way and, while he takes responsibility for the mistakes he made by using cheats even in recreational play, he also posits his explanation as a cautionary tale for other players.

“Obviously this was a huge mistake and completely wrong on my end,” Jarvis said in the video. “I don’t know what I was thinking. Cheating in anything is just terrible… It’s just such a dumb thing to do. I should have paid more attention to the community rules and TOS of Fortnite. I just want to urge you guys to review those terms and services and stuff so nothing like this could ever happen to you.”

As Jarvis fights back tears, it’s pretty clear he didn’t believe he could face such drastic consequences for engaging in cheating even in recreational games. Despite that, it is cut and dry to Epic. In a statement obtained by TMZ Sports, whether or not Jarvis is sorry, he engaged in cheating and Epic had no leeway for it.

"We have a zero tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software," an Epic Games spokesperson told TMZ. "When people use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly."

Despite Epic's heavy-handed judgement, there's question to whether or not it's consistent going back to the XXiF and Ronaldo debacle at the Fortnite World Cup. [Image by Epic Games]
Despite Epic's heavy-handed judgement, there's question to whether or not it's consistent going back to the XXiF and Ronaldo debacle at the Fortnite World Cup. [Image by Epic Games]

For many in the Fortnite community, it’s not so cut and dry, and a big part of that is in how Epic treated cheaters in the past. Many in the community have brought up the Fortnite World Cup. While the winnings went to players that didn’t cheat, there were at least a handful of cases in which players were found to be engaging in less-than-honorable practices during the high-profile event. In particular, players Damion "XXiF" Cook and Ronald "Ronaldo" Mach were caught allegedly colluding with other players to win in the World Cup Qualifiers. Despite this, they were only slapped with a 14-day suspension and were still allowed to compete in the World Cup Duos.

Assuredly, Epic has to take a firm stance on cheating of any kind, especially in a game with such high stakes in its competitive events. That said, Fortnite’s developer may have also dug itself into a hole with the consistency (or arguable lack thereof) in its previous decisions. Riding on the hashtag of “#FreeJarvis,” many in the Fortnite community have argued over whether or not Jarvis’s punishment was too much.

Do you think Jarvis deserved to be banned for life? Is Epic’s decision correct? Regardless, for the time being it seems that Jarvis’s career in Fortnite has come to an abrupt end.

[Featured Image by Jarvis Kaye]

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 4, 2019 3:47 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, FaZe Jarvis permanently banned from competitive Fortnite

    • Rice-Rocketeer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 3:51 PM

      Punishment fits the crime. If you are being paid to be a professional player, you better know the ToS. And also. Don't cheat.

      That said, I hope he can get back into a game if he has learned his lesson, even if it's not Fortnite.

      If he made a mistake and is willing to learn from them, he deserves another chance.

    • dromo5 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 3:55 PM

      Yes he deserved everything he got. Lol at his "advice" to read the ToS, as if anyone doesn't know cheating will get you (and all your accounts) banned regardless of game mode.

      • u sir name legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 4, 2019 8:15 PM

        I agree, the proper thing to say was don't cheat EVER, not read the ToS carefully. Kids...

    • peat legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 4:02 PM

      Casual vs competitive doesn't matter at all when it comes to cheating.

      • wykd legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 4, 2019 4:39 PM

        Was he only doing it in solo / creative mode? Shitty decision either way.

        • peat legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 4, 2019 6:11 PM

          No, he was using an aimbot in a casual mode game. Other people in the game get screwed. I have no issue with using cheats in a single player game

          • wykd legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 4, 2019 8:17 PM

            Yeah, well, then fuck that guy. I primarily play casual in Apex, etc. Cheaters are awful in both modes. He deserves it.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 4, 2019 4:30 PM

      I banned myself from fortnite

    • deathofrats legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 4:31 PM

      I missed it, what did he do?

      • peat legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 4, 2019 6:12 PM

        Professional fortnite player uses an aimbot in casual mode and is surprised when he's permanently banned

    • Nixx2004 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 6:17 PM

      Who is TJ Denzer? New writer?

    • .frame legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 6:59 PM

      Yup. Completely agree with a lifetime ban. Fuck cheaters. Zero tolerance.

    • vertdang legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 8:05 PM

      "Cheater sorry he got caught. Film at 11"

    • Lukiopimp legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 4, 2019 9:20 PM

      Since when are bans not account but based? In the article it says he used a different account to cheat / aimbot. I don't care about the recreational vs. pro difference when it comes to cheating they should be held to the same standard, just surprised his (main?) account got banned for that as well.

      • sanchez legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 4, 2019 9:27 PM

        If the company can tie alt accounts together then fuck 'em - ban them all. I don't know if this is the standard response but in this case he was apparently a known pro player. How can anyone trust him ever again?

      • Dravenport legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 5, 2019 7:35 AM

        the person cheated, not the account, so they're banning the person

    • icecreambus
      reply
      November 5, 2019 6:40 AM

      Good. He knew the risks he was taking. Even admitted it on stream:

      https://old.reddit.com/r/FortNiteBR/comments/drpacb/famous_last_words/

    • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 5, 2019 6:56 AM

      Banned for life is super harsh and a bit over the top given the circumstances. Even physical athletes are usually given a second chance and end up with timed bans if they're caught doping in actual competition.

      • deathofrats legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 5, 2019 8:30 AM

        Armstrong is banned for life.

        • guido anchovy legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 5, 2019 8:33 AM

          Man, I had almost forgotten about that asshole.

        • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 5, 2019 8:34 AM

          Can you think of any reason why that's a bad comparison. I can think of several.

          • guido anchovy legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 5, 2019 8:39 AM

            The only thing I can think of is Lance never really owned up and still whines about it. Lance is a total dick.

            • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              November 5, 2019 8:42 AM

              He was also an admitted ring leader and pusher of doping amongst his team mates. He was prolific within professional competition.

              This kid cheated in a casual match. Taking away his ability to ever compete professionally again is excessive.

              • guido anchovy legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 5, 2019 8:45 AM

                Yeah, the kid did apologize. Lance still doesn't get it.

      • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 5, 2019 9:13 AM

        Pete Rose is winding up a right cross for you right NOW.

    • Trips legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 5, 2019 8:27 AM

      Was he cheating on stream? Or did they find out after the fact?

      Either way, fuck this guy, every other online game should ban him as well.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        November 5, 2019 2:03 PM

        Dude had the balls to make YouTube videos of himself using aimbots and uploaded them to his channel, which is how he got caught.

        • Trips legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 5, 2019 3:08 PM

          Good riddance. I hope other game companies ban him from their games. He's now a known cheater. End his gaming career, permanently.

