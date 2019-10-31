First Post! October 31, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Now with a new and improved snazzy header image courtesy of beardedaxe! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Halloween, Shacknews!

I lost count of how many times I listened to this Chamber of Horrors tape back in the day, and I still bump it every Halloween as I hand out candy. I am the full bar house. It's pouring rain here, so hopefully we still get some trick-or-treaters.

Stefon Diggs has a great Family Feud moment

Leave it in, he says. Oh my.

NIN Closer/Ghostbusters mashup

Thanks to ninjase for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Baker Mayfield rage quits press conference

We are all witnesses, indeed.

Baker Mayfield abruptly ended a press conference yesterday when pressed by Browns beat reporter Tony Grossi about the team's clock management in the loss this past Sunday to the Patriots.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Halloween 2019 Edition of First Post!

It's bath time for this little dooper.

It's bath time for this little dooper.

