First Post! October 31, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Now with a new and improved snazzy header image courtesy of beardedaxe! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.
Happy Halloween, Shacknews!
I lost count of how many times I listened to this Chamber of Horrors tape back in the day, and I still bump it every Halloween as I hand out candy. I am the full bar house. It's pouring rain here, so hopefully we still get some trick-or-treaters.
Stefon Diggs has a great Family Feud moment
Leave it in, he says. Oh my.
NIN Closer/Ghostbusters mashup
Thanks to ninjase for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.
Baker Mayfield rage quits press conference
Baker Mayfield abruptly ended a press conference yesterday when pressed by Browns beat reporter Tony Grossi about the team's clock management in the loss this past Sunday to the Patriots.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Halloween 2019 Edition of First Post! Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
lol hoodies
I believe you are in a batch of shipments that are on backorder due to large size hoodies being out of stock. I think we are also out of mediums right now. I am trying to ship them as fast as possible, but it is literally just me doing it. I have more hoodie inventory on the way, so hopefully I can fulfill the backorders soon. Trying to ship out at least 10 hoodies a day, along with everything else I do around here. I wish I could have sent stuff out before I left for Japan in September, but I simply ran out of time.
I appreciate subs at all tiers and time frames. Even the Shackers out there doing Mega subs $1/month are making a difference.
It is about changing how monetization of our Shacknews content works. It is working. We just need a higher percentage of our front page users to do it.
We have materially more subs than we did during our Mercury Beta period. We just have to keep the momentum going.
*goes back to packing up hoodies*
