New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

First Post! October 31, 2019

It's time for your Halloween Edition of First Post! Check it out.
Asif Khan
13

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Now with a new and improved snazzy header image courtesy of beardedaxe! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Halloween, Shacknews!

I lost count of how many times I listened to this Chamber of Horrors tape back in the day, and I still bump it every Halloween as I hand out candy. I am the full bar house. It's pouring rain here, so hopefully we still get some trick-or-treaters.

Stefon Diggs has a great Family Feud moment

Leave it in, he says. Oh my.

NIN Closer/Ghostbusters mashup

Thanks to ninjase for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Baker Mayfield rage quits press conference

We are all witnesses, indeed.
We are all witnesses, indeed.

Baker Mayfield abruptly ended a press conference yesterday when pressed by Browns beat reporter Tony Grossi about the team's clock management in the loss this past Sunday to the Patriots.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Halloween 2019 Edition of First Post! Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

It's bath time for this little dooper.
It's bath time for this little dooper.

What are you getting into tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 31, 2019 9:25 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! October 31, 2019

    • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 31, 2019 9:28 AM

      hey when can i get my hoodie? it's fucking freezing in Texas :(

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        October 31, 2019 9:38 AM

        lol hoodies

        I believe you are in a batch of shipments that are on backorder due to large size hoodies being out of stock. I think we are also out of mediums right now. I am trying to ship them as fast as possible, but it is literally just me doing it. I have more hoodie inventory on the way, so hopefully I can fulfill the backorders soon. Trying to ship out at least 10 hoodies a day, along with everything else I do around here. I wish I could have sent stuff out before I left for Japan in September, but I simply ran out of time.

        • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 31, 2019 9:46 AM

          you calling me fat??? ;)

          no prob dude. I'm sure it's a hassle.

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            October 31, 2019 9:50 AM

            I got mine yesterday (because he likes me more).

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
            reply
            October 31, 2019 9:55 AM

            I believe it is what people would call, “a high quality problem.” A lot more people went Super Mega and Ultra Mega than I originally expected.

            • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
              reply
              October 31, 2019 10:14 AM

              What's your "Ludicrous" count up to?

              • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
                reply
                October 31, 2019 10:54 AM

                Including Shacknews shareholders? 4. Otherwise 2.

                • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
                  reply
                  October 31, 2019 10:55 AM

                  Shit...guess I’m going to have to create an alt next year.

                  • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
                    reply
                    October 31, 2019 11:01 AM

                    I appreciate subs at all tiers and time frames. Even the Shackers out there doing Mega subs $1/month are making a difference.

                    It is about changing how monetization of our Shacknews content works. It is working. We just need a higher percentage of our front page users to do it.

                    We have materially more subs than we did during our Mercury Beta period. We just have to keep the momentum going.

                    *goes back to packing up hoodies*

                    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                      reply
                      October 31, 2019 11:57 AM

                      Best of luck, man. I really hope this works out.

    • skinlab133 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 31, 2019 9:50 AM

      Mayfield is so tiresome. Imagine if he was in a real media market (no offense), he'd get eaten alive.

Hello, Meet Lola