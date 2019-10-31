Watch the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC launch trailer The Red Dead Redemption 2 PC launch trailer is here, and Arthur Morgan has never looked better.

Since playing and reviewing Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 in 2018, I’ve been patiently waiting for the game to come out on PC. I’ve enjoyed my time on the PS4 Pro, but I’d be a liar to say that I haven’t been imagining what it looks like at 2560x1440 and 144 frames per second on my PC. I need to know just how crazy the draw distance is on PC versus PS4, and every glimpse Rockstar Games gives me only gets me more excited. Today, they ramped things up by releasing the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC launch trailer. Have a look.

While you can’t really see it from the launch trailer, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best open-world games to come along in recent years. While some enjoy the story and some don’t, most people are crazy for the open world. The amount of detail and care put into the wildlife and how species interact as predator and prey is really something. Even if the story isn’t for everyone, those who enjoy hunting, fishing and exploring at likely to find real value here. Here’s what I had to say about the hunting in my original Red Dead Redemption 2 review.

On the topic of hunting and fishing, both have a surprising amount of depth to them. Players can use Eagle Eye while hunting, allowing them to track animals by scent or blood trail. It also pays to study prey from a distance, getting a feel for what type of weapon and ammunition should be used to take it down and not ruin the condition of the hide. Shoot a small bird with a Repeater and it’s probably going to be badly damaged. Shoot a bear with a Varmint Rifle and it’s likely to maul you. You can also use bait to draw animals in or apply substances to cover your scent and allow you to get close. When you do kill a large animal, Arthur can toss it on the back of his horse and ride home with the carcass intact. Just don’t leave it there too long, otherwise it will start to rot while still on the back of your horse.

Red Dead Redemption 2 can be played on PC beginning on November 5, 2019. However, players who are interested in hitting the ground running and preload the game now.