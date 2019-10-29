New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! October 29, 2019

It's that time again, Shacknews. Get in the pool!
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

California continues to burn, millions without power

Fires continue to rage on from Southern California to Northern California, many are without power, and our own Greg Burke just lost cellphone connectivity last night. It's really bad out there, and we hope everyone stays safe.

MKBHD's AirPods Pro impressions

Marques Brownlee got an early look at Apple's new AirPods Pro. What do you think of these things, Shackers?

Death Stranding launch trailer to drop at Paris Games Week

The Kojima hype train has left the station, but tomorrow we get the launch trailer. I AM EXCITE.

Happy Birthday, Lirik!

I wonder if Mixer will give him a big bag of money for his birthday. I love Lirik's streams.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

That's your First Post! for October 28, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1/month. It really does help support our website. Here's a picture of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog ever.
Lola is the best dog ever.

What are you up to, Shackers? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

