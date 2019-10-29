First Post! October 29, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your First Post! Let's officially start our day of posting. Please take a look.

California continues to burn, millions without power

Fires continue to rage on from Southern California to Northern California, many are without power, and our own Greg Burke just lost cellphone connectivity last night. It's really bad out there, and we hope everyone stays safe.

MKBHD's AirPods Pro impressions

Marques Brownlee got an early look at Apple's new AirPods Pro. What do you think of these things, Shackers?

Death Stranding launch trailer to drop at Paris Games Week

The launch trailer of DEATH STRANDING that I myself edited will be revealed at Paris Games Week on October 30th. Pls look forward to it. 👍🌈🦀☔️🐟🐋🐬💀👶✋🤩🚀 pic.twitter.com/IqTwo4ZIKX — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 29, 2019

The Kojima hype train has left the station, but tomorrow we get the launch trailer. I AM EXCITE.

Happy Birthday, Lirik!

I wonder if Mixer will give him a big bag of money for his birthday. I love Lirik's streams.



Lola is the best dog ever.

