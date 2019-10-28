Death Stranding PC release slated for Summer 2020 Kojima stans rejoice! Death Stranding is heading to PC next year.

It appears that Death Stranding will be a timed exclusive release on PlayStation 4 when it launches next week. Kojima Productions just broke the news of a PC release on Twitter.

Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING!

DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!!

Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!#kojimaproductions #deathstrandingpc pic.twitter.com/Sk4clWWY1X — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 28, 2019

505 Games will publish Death Stranding on PC when Kojima's highly-anticipated title launches on that platform next year. If you simply can't wait to play the game, Sony Interactive Entertainment is publishing the game for an exclusive console release on PS4. Death Stranding releases next week on PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019.

“We are extremely excited and honored to be working with the supremely talented team at Kojima Productions and to bring Death Stranding to PC gamers around the world,” said 505 Games co-founder and CEO Raffi Galante. “Death Stranding will take gamers through a completely original experience that will delight PC gamers everywhere.”

Death Stranding features a crazy awesome cast of stars from film, TV, and the video game industry. Just last week, Kojima revealed that late night talk show host Conan O'Brien will have a cameo in the game alongside Geoff Keighley, Guillermo del Toro, and a ton of other celebrities. The man character, Sam Porter Bridges, is played by Norman Reedus, star of The Walking Dead TV show.

In case you missed it, the Shacknews staff all weighed in on what the heck this game is about in on of our Shack Chat features. Today's news of a PC release is great for Shackers who may not have a PS4 console (Milleh). PlayStation 4 players can get their hands on the game next week when it launches on November 8, 2019.

Keep it locked on Shacknews for all of the Death Stranding coverage as it hits the site leading up the game's launch. Give Hideo Kojima a follow on Twitter, if you haven't yet, as he has been providing game updates directly to fans on the social media platform.