Death Stranding features Conan O'Brien and a Sea Otter suit You can traipse through a broken America while wearing an adorable little otter on your head.

When you're playing Death Stranding in a few weeks, you might want to look out for a familiar face.

Hideo Kojima just revealed a new prepper that you can find within the game: The Wandering Man, or as we like to call him here in the real world, Conan O'Brien. Death Stranding will feature several celebrity cameos, and this is the latest one to be revealed, aside from Geoff Keighley.

O'Brien visited Kojima Productions in a recent segment on his show, demonstrating a fun visit he had with the legendary creator. While at the studio, Kojima noted that he had scanned O'Brien into the game to become his very own prepper character.

Conan's character has a gift for Sam Porter Bridges: a plushie sea otter suit. Sam can use it to float down a river like an otter, giving him a much easier time of getting through what looks like some rocky waters. Occasionally it looks like he'll have to cross them to get to his destination.

We can't wait to see what it's all about when Death Stranding finally makes its long-awaited debut on November 8. Until then, don't mind us – we'll just be over here counting down the days until we can see what all's inside Kojima's opus.