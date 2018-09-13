Embracer Group acquires 13 new studios including Zen Pinball & Shadow Warrior devs
The THQ Nordic and Koch Media parent company has added a massive stable of dev and QA studios to its stable.
Don't be a nerf herder, try out these new pinball tables.
DOOM, Skyrim and Fallout tables to be included.
New pinball title for the console and PC from Zen Studios will have three different tables.
Zen Studios has kept up to date with all things Star Wars for its pinball tables so far and now it's adding two new tables based on Star Wars: The Force Awakens next week.
Prepare to enter the danger zone as both Archer and American Dad will be coming to Zen Pinball games next week, along with several other FOX Digital properties like Family Guy and Bob's Burgers.
Zen Studios has announced Bob's Burgers will be receiving its own table, which will join Family Guy in the Balls of Glory Pinball pack.
Zen Studios has announced a new pinball table based on the popular TV series Family Guy will be available this fall.
CastleStorm combines the thrill of chucking objects at enemies with the high action of fighting a horde of enemy soldiers head on. The Definitive Edition is available for free this month with the Xbox Games With Gold program, but the game is available on a broad variety of platforms. So, players everywhere can come together and watch those castles crumble.
Zen Studios has announced a new pinball table based on Valve's Portal series.