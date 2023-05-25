Zen Studios on Pinball FX's Steam launch, licensing, & subscription service Marketing director Akos Gyorkei joined us to talk about the latest in the Pinball FX franchise, including working with Williams and the Pinball Pass subscription.

Zen Studios has been giving players numerous and diverse pinball experiences through the Pinball FX series for many years. Through these games, the company has grown, developed partners and gained licenses for popular media-themed pinball tables, and even developed a subscription service that lets players access a huge collection of virtual tables. Recently, Zen Studios released Pinball FX on Steam, as well as numerous other platforms, and we caught up to Zen Studios marketing director Akos Gyorkei to talk about everything going on in Pinball FX right now.

Gyorkei spoke to our own Greg Burke about licensing for new Pinball FX virtual tables, how those partnerships came together, and some fun stories about what went into designing some of its licensed tables. In particular, Gyorkei had a good story about how an Alien pinball table came together. More than that, Gyorkei also spoke at length about partnering with the Williams gaming company and creating virtual versions of their real-life pinball machines for play in Pinball FX.

Maybe one of the more interesting offerings from Pinball FX right now is the Pinball Pass. It’s a subscription service that lets players access a wide variety of Pinball FX tables, including many of the aforementioned Williams pinball machines, and quite a few of the licensed tables as well. Gyorkei goes into details on how the Pinball Pass came together and how it has rolled out so far, including future plans for the service.

You can check out Pinball FX on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S now.