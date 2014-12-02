New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Wolf Among Us: Episode Two begins on February 4

Though the trailer hinted at its imminent arrival, Telltale has confirmed release dates for The Wolf Among Us's second episode. "Smoke & Mirrors" will arrive on PC, Mac, and PS3 on Tuesday, February 4 and hit Xbox 360 a day later.

