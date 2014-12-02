GoldenEye 007 remake originally intended for XBLA leaks onto the internet
The original release of the project was scrapped due to a litany of licensing issues.
The original release of the project was scrapped due to a litany of licensing issues.
Game of Thrones: Iron From Ice, the first episode in the new Telltale Games series based on the hit HBO show, premieres today. We tried our hand at trying to survive life in Westeros. Check out our impressions.
Dust has sold over a million copies.
Though the trailer hinted at its imminent arrival, Telltale has confirmed release dates for The Wolf Among Us's second episode. "Smoke & Mirrors" will arrive on PC, Mac, and PS3 on Tuesday, February 4 and hit Xbox 360 a day later.
It's been over three months since Telltale Games shipped the first episode of its five-part The Wolf Among Us series. What gives?
So how much better does the upcoming PS3/Xbox 360/PC port of Assassin's Creed Liberation look?
The upcoming console version of Slender: The Arrival will add two new levels.
If you've yet to try Telltale Games' The Wolf Among Us, you can now download the first episode for free on Xbox 360.
McDonald's is also giving away Microsoft prizes in a new promo. The fast food giant is giving away 14,000 Xbox One consoles
Like the shadows that inspire the game, Contrast just doesn't have much substance.