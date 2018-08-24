All Elite Wrestling will have cross-platform play according to Kenny Omega
Omega also teases a potential new character reveal sometime soon.
Omega also teases a potential new character reveal sometime soon.
The world's best lucha libre performers will be on display as Twitch.tv gets the exclusive rights to stream Mexico's largest wrestling promoter's top show.
HipHopGamer caught up with Suda51 at PAX East 2018 to talk about Travis Strikes Again and future projects.
If you thought Twitch playing Pokemon was wild, wait until the chat controls real wrestlers.
Before we see what oddballs make this year's cut, we look back at favorites from the past.