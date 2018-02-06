Nintendo Switch passes Wii in lifetime console unit sales
The popularity of the Nintendo Switch has seen it surpass the Wii for sales, becoming Nintendo's best-selling home console.
The popularity of the Nintendo Switch has seen it surpass the Wii for sales, becoming Nintendo's best-selling home console.
Switch games have been garnering higher praise from critics and fans, too.
If you have Wii Points to spend, or if there are Wii games you want to download, make sure to take action while you still can.
The popular GameCube and Wii emulator, Dolphin, has reached a major milestone today as version 5.0 has just been released.
Expect to save big on games like Super Mario 3D World, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, and more in a few weeks.
Amazon Prime Day is taking place today, and we are compiling all of the notable video game sales going on throughout the day. Be sure to check back often to keep tabs on what's going on sale on Prime Day.
Skylanders: Superchargers takes one of the oldest mechanics in video games--vehicle segments--and infuses it with its own brand of inventive toy-based twists.
Club NIntendo is walking into the virtual sunset, which is why Nintendo of America is going all out with its final list of rewards.
Today's Nintendo Direct was a doozy, with news ranging from new handheld hardware to several release dates, new Amiibo figurines, and plenty of downloadable content. Here's a wrap-up of all the high points.
Skylanders is up to its fourth iteration in as many years, with yet another gimmick to entice players to buy a new Portal of Power. Does the new trapping mechanic make the new game worthwhile? Our review.