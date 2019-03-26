Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 5 isn't coming anytime soon, says Skybound
According to Skybound Games, there are no plans to continue the Telltale Walking Dead series and Clementine's story for the time being.
The game is coming to all platforms, but it will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC owners.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season brings a near-decade long saga to an end, but is Clementine's final story one worth experiencing? Our review.
A remaster of last generation's best superhero games and the beginning of one of the best adventure titles will be making landfall on Microsoft's Game Pass service soon.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season only has one episode remaining, so Shacknews asks four big questions following the third episode, Broken Toys.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season has resumed and Shacknews is here with our impressions for the game's third episode, Broken Toys.
With The Walking Dead: The Final Season set to resume this week, Shacknews returns to catch up with the second episode.
With Skybound Games officially taking over, it looks like The Walking Dead: The Final Season is officially set to continue in January, with no further delay anticipated.
Former Telltale writer and The Walking Dead: Season 1 co-writer Jake Rodkin has some time out to post behind-the-scenes videos from Telltale, but may not top Tuesday's upload of a... ahem... 'alternate ending' to The Walking Dead's first season.
The Walking Dead: The Final Season's second episode, 'Suffer the Children,' is set to arrive at the end of September, so Telltale brought a first look to PAX West.